BOONE — Watauga County’s eight middle school girl’s basketball squads began their playoffs on Wednesday, Dec. 7, with no upsets after the first four games.
In Wednesday's round of games, No. 1 seeded Parkway hosted No. 8 seed Hardin Park, No. 2 seed Bethel welcomed No. 7 Valle Crucis, No. 3 Blowing Rock received No. 6 Cove Creek and No. 4 Mabel saw a visit from No. 5 Green Valley.
In the matchup between the Parkway Patriots and the Hardin Park Golden Eagles, Hardin Park played excellent defense and kept top seeded Parkway quiet for the majority of the game. In fact, Hardin Park held the Patriots to their the second lowest total of the season, showing how hard fought the Golden Eagles defense was.
Every possession was hard fought, with battles for steals and rebounds at every turn. Slowly though, Parkway pulled away, as baskets from Emma Kate Wade (6 points) and Ember Honeycutt (4 points) were scored to extend their lead. By half time it was 8–2.
For Hardin Park, Sophia Nuzzi (2 points) had the only basket for the Golden Eagles until Abigail Holland drained a 3-pointer late in the 4th quarter Other Hardin Park notables included Isabella Orange, who was a significant presence in the paint with four rebounds and three blocks, and Helen McWorter, who defensively did it all with three steals and two blocks.
On the Patriots side, joining Wade and Honeycutt were Kaylee Lewis (4 rebounds, 1 block) Cardine Childers (4 rebounds) who tied for the team-high in rebounds. When the final buzzer sounded, Parkway had emerged victorious by a count of 16-5, and Hardin Park was eliminated from the tournament despite one of their best showings of the season.
In the semifinals of the tournament, Parkway will face Mabel, while Blowing Rock takes on Bethel. Those games will be played at Watauga High School inside Lentz-Egger Gymnasium on Monday, Dec. 12. Tip off for Parkway-Mabel is 4 p.m. and Blowing Rock-Bethel is 5 p.m.
