BOONE — Watauga County’s eight middle school girl’s basketball squads began their playoffs on Wednesday, Dec. 7, with no upsets after the first four games. 

In Wednesday's round of games, No. 1 seeded Parkway hosted No. 8 seed Hardin Park, No. 2 seed Bethel welcomed No. 7 Valle Crucis, No. 3 Blowing Rock received No. 6 Cove Creek and No. 4 Mabel saw a visit from No. 5 Green Valley.

Honeycutt long shot

Ember Honeycutt launches a long-range jumper vs Hardin Park.
EK Wade jumpshot

Emma Kate Wade (#2) takes a jumpshot as Hardin Park players close her down.
Nuzzi rebound

Sophia Nuzzi (#42) keeps a firm grasp on the ball after pulling down a rebound while surrounded by Parkway players.
squads high fiving

Parkway and Hardin Park squads high-five after the game ends.
Buckwalter dribble

Dylan Buckwalter advances with the ball vs Hardin Park.
Rabinowitz and Orange

Rosalyn Rabinowitz (#11) and Isabella Orange (#21) ready themselves for defense versus Parkway.

