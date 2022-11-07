WMS XC middle school Nationals
Watauga middle school athletes at Nationals in Louisville, Kentucky. From left to right: Andres Roman, Grady Gates, Noelle Bollman, Magdalena Visser, Lily Kimbrough, Cali Townsend, Carrie Bradbury, Lainey Johnston, Sophia Stull and Brian Newmark.
 Photo by Scott Townsend

LOUISVILLE, KY — The Watauga middle school district-level cross country team sent 10 athletes to the 2022 Middle School XC Nationals, where the seven-member girls squad placed third among all schools and the three boys all recorded personal best times.

The meet took place on Saturday, Nov. 5, at Tom Sawyer State Park in Louisville, Kentucky. Eleven middle schools and 11 running clubs from around the United States traveled to attend the competition. Aside from the Watauga County athletes, other attendees came from Ohio, Virginia, Pennsylvania, Georgia, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida and Alaska.

WMS girls Nationals 3rd place team

The Watauga middle school district-level girls cross country team took home 5th place overall, and was the third place school. From left to right: Cali Townsend, Noelle Bollman, Lily Kimbrough, Sophia Stull, Lainey Johnston, Magdalena Visser and Carrie Bradbury.

