Watauga middle school athletes at Nationals in Louisville, Kentucky. From left to right: Andres Roman, Grady Gates, Noelle Bollman, Magdalena Visser, Lily Kimbrough, Cali Townsend, Carrie Bradbury, Lainey Johnston, Sophia Stull and Brian Newmark.
The Watauga middle school district-level girls cross country team took home 5th place overall, and was the third place school. From left to right: Cali Townsend, Noelle Bollman, Lily Kimbrough, Sophia Stull, Lainey Johnston, Magdalena Visser and Carrie Bradbury.
LOUISVILLE, KY — The Watauga middle school district-level cross country team sent 10 athletes to the 2022 Middle School XC Nationals, where the seven-member girls squad placed third among all schools and the three boys all recorded personal best times.
The meet took place on Saturday, Nov. 5, at Tom Sawyer State Park in Louisville, Kentucky. Eleven middle schools and 11 running clubs from around the United States traveled to attend the competition. Aside from the Watauga County athletes, other attendees came from Ohio, Virginia, Pennsylvania, Georgia, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida and Alaska.
Coaches Scott Townsend and Alex Keehn have coached the Watauga County middle cross country team for four and two years, respectively. Townsend revealed what makes Watauga County cross country so popular and successful.
"The High Country as a whole has a long-standing culture of long-distance running," Townsend said. "The high school programs have set a standard of excellence under coach Randy McDonough for decades. In addition, the fantastic programming of Girls on The Run, coordinated through App States BCHS Institute for Health and Human Services under the care of Mary Sheryl Horine, has provided young girls the outlet to develop their self-confidence in running. Then five years ago, Michael Neff at Hardin Park Elementary School recognized the need to give students an opportunity to develop their competitive distance running ability, and made a case for a middle school cross country team. The program has grown every year since, hitting our largest team this year at 37 members. The community and culture draws kids to this team and sport. Our team mission statement is 'Run, Fun then No. 1.'"
Continuing, Townsend said, "This year, the girls team had so much depth and could have won most meets with any of our top 20 girls. They ran with determination and grit! They rarely saw second place as a team, and when they did, were focused to regain their position of dominance in the next outing. The boys team this season was challenged with a lack of depth. We only had seven boys total, so they worked hard to overcome not always having a full scoring team at some meets. But their personal improvements were off the charts."
Townsend talked about how the teams support never wavered, even when nationals qualifying times forced some to have to stay home in this last meet of the year.
"We challenge the athletes to avoid behaviors seen as jealousy and to support one another fully," Townsend said. "This can be difficult sometimes with young athletes as they all want to be part of a travel team. It takes a delicate balance of not setting apart the nationals team during full team practices, yet at the same time, acknowledging them for their hard work. To illustrate this point, we had a runner who did not make the nationals team, but went out of her way to make travel treat bags for the trip. She delivered them at the final practice with encouraging notes to each of the national runners along with other select items. It was one of the most selfless acts of team investment I have seen in my four years with this crew."
The harriers that attended Nationals were not only representing Watauga County, but their various middle schools as well. The 10 athletes that traveled to the 2022 Middle School XC Nationals in Louisville were:
Andres Roman (8th Grade - Hardin Park)
Brian Newmark (8th Grade - Hardin Park)
Cali Townsend (7th Grade - Parkway)
Carrie Bradbury (8th Grade - Hardin Park)
Grady Gates (8th Grade - Valle Crucis)
Lainey Johnston (8th Grade - Hardin Park)
Lily Kimbrough (7th Grade - Hardin Park)
Magdalena Visser (8th Grade - Cove Creek)
Noelle Bollman (7th Grade - Parkway)
Sophia Stull (6th Grade - Hardin Park)
The girls team finished 5th overall at Nationals, and 3rd among schools. The distance for the event was a 4 kilometer run, as opposed to the 3.2 kilometer distance more typical for middle school races.
