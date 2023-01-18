The 2022-23 Watauga County District-level boys basketball team.
Left-to-right, back row: Assistant coach Jacob Nixon, Mason Tate, Hunter Townsend, Colby Whiteside, Asa Privette, Caleb Ogden, Noah Vanwerkhoven, Brycen Scheffler, Luke Taylor and head coach Dawson Smith.
Front row: Devan Shook, Quincy Honeycutt, Aiden Amason, JJ Everett, Blake Bance, Truett Healy and Cole Lewis.
JJ Everett shoots a free throw attempt in a game vs Providence on Jan. 17
Photo by Patrick McCormack
Photo by Patrick McCormack
Mason Tate shoots a shot close to the rim.
Photo by Patrick McCormack
JJ Everett drives downcourt, pressured by a Knight defender.
Photo by Patrick McCormack
Hunter Townsend goes up for a layup attempt.
Photo by Patrick McCormack
Blake Bance takes a free throw attempt late in the fourth quarter vs Providence.
Photo by Patrick McCormack
Colby Whiteside tries to lay the ball in through traffic against Providence.
BOONE — The Watauga Wolverines district-level boy's basketball team lost 50-44 to Providence on Tuesday, Jan. 17
The game started off evenly, with both squads probing the other sides defenses with Watauga tending to settle for jump shots in several possessions during the opening quarter. The Wolverines defense was solid, however, and kept them to within a single point by the end of the first, 9-8. Colby Whiteside had five points to help keep the score close, on his way to scoring a game-high 13.
The second quarter saw the game open up somewhat with multiple transition buckets from both teams. For Watauga, Amason (11 points on the night) hit his second 3-point shot, while JJ Everett (7 points) and Mason Tate (5 points) got in the scorebook as well. The scoreboard at halftime showed the Wolverines trailing, 24-22.
Coming out of the break, Providence put Watauga on their back heels for much of the third quarter as they consistently attacked the rim and got shots to fall. Meanwhile on their end, the Wolverines manufactured good looks, but could not convert them as often as the Knights. Everett knocked down a clutch 3-point shot to stem the bleeding, while Hunter Townsend netted his first points of the game in the third quarter. Watauga was down 38-30 heading into the final period,
Far from being disheartened, however, the Wolverines mounted a comeback attempt, but their effort were stymied by the Knights who became "foul-happy" in the fourth quarter. No easy baskets were available for Watauga as whenever a Wolverine was about to shoot a layup, they were often hacked on the shot. Providence's leading scorer, Case Freeman, drained two 3-pointers in the quarter on his was to a team-high 12 points.
To their credit, Watauga proved adept at landing free throws during as Everett, Amason and Blake Bance collectively went 6 of 7 from the line in the final frame. Whiteside hit two more shots, while Asa Privette and Caleb Ogden tallied their first made shots of the game too. Despite their efforts, the Wolverines fell 50-44 to Providence at the final buzzer, dropping to a 7-8 record.
Watauga will look to end the season at .500 as their last game will be on Monday, Jan. 23 away at Langtree Academy in Mooresville, NC at 5 p.m.
CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time journalists and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
