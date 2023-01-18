BOONE — The Watauga Wolverines district-level boy's basketball team lost 50-44 to Providence on Tuesday, Jan. 17

The game started off evenly, with both squads probing the other sides defenses with Watauga tending to settle for jump shots in several possessions during the opening quarter. The Wolverines defense was solid, however, and kept them to within a single point by the end of the first, 9-8. Colby Whiteside had five points to help keep the score close, on his way to scoring a game-high 13.

Townsend tipoff vs Providence

Hunter Townsend (#32) battles Providence's Philip Raines (#55).
Aiden Amason

Aiden Amason performs a crossover in a game against Providence on Jan. 17.

