WATAUGA — After a long regular season, the various school basketball teams around the county have entered their postseason tournaments with their eyes on the prize.
Monday, Dec. 6 — Girls' tournament first round
The girls' tournament kicked off on Monday, Dec. 6, with six of the seven teams competing. Blowing Rock (6-0) earned a first round bye after an undefeated regular season.
Second-seeded Cove Creek (4-2) played host to No. 7 Mabel (0-6), winning 28-10. They will face Bethel (4-2) in the second round after the No. 3 seed held off Hardin Park (2-4) in a 29-26 nail biter.
The fourth seed, Parkway (3-3), won their matchup with Valle Crucis (2-4) 18-10 to set up a second round showdown with Blowing Rock.
The second round games will be played on Friday, Dec. 10, and the final is set for Monday, Dec. 13. All semi-final and finals games will be played in the main gym of Watauga High School.
Tuesday, Dec. 7 — Boys' tournament first round
Friday, Dec. 10 — Girls' and boys' tournament second rounds
Monday, Dec. 13 — Girls' and boys' tournament finals
This story will be updated with results from both boys and girls tournaments as they are made available.
