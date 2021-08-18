BOONE — Two games into the season, the Watauga Pioneers boys' soccer team has yet to allow a goal. The only problem is, they have not scored any after drawing with North Henderson on Wednesday, Aug. 18.
The second of three home matches in one week, the Pioneers (0-0-2) are still working to build chemistry during play and get everyone bedded in, according to head coach Josh Honeycutt.
“We’re still figuring it out, and that’s what I told the guys at the end of this game,” Honeycutt said. “We’re still figuring out who is right and where, who combines well with others and what formation gives us the best opportunity to stay solid defensively and also have a good attack.”
From the first whistle, Watauga’s attack showed the growing pains of the young team. Disjointed play led to passes too far ahead of a running player or possessions ending just as they moved into the attacking third. Not helping their case was a Knights defense led by captain Taylor Vorbrich, a unit full of experience that could snuff out the threats they faced.
Throughout the game, young forwards Curtis Sevensky and Stryker Ward alternated in the nine spot. Honeycutt said that while neither got on the scoresheet, they were both growing into their roles and each brings unique elements to the team’s attack. Unfortunately for the Pioneers, neither player were able to add the needed spark for a lead.
While the attack was finding its footing, Watauga’s defense settled in to hold off a North Henderson attack that also lacked bite. With powerful centerback Matt Taubman and keeper Grant Knight at the center of it, the Pioneers rarely looked in danger of falling behind.
Honeycutt said that while the attack is still finding its way, stellar play at the back means the team is still undefeated.
“Defensively, we are solid,” Honeycutt said. “It’s definitely better to try and figure out who’s going to score your goals versus how we are going to stop them from scoring.”
While the Pioneers looked more dangerous going forward in the second half, a last minute chance went unscored as the clock ticked down on the 0-0 draw.
“We want to win our first game, but we still haven’t lost and that’s a positive,” Honeycutt said. “For what it’s worth we’re undefeated and that’s something to push us forward. The goals will come, it’s not an overnight thing.”
Still early in the season, the team has had less than three weeks to work out any issues. Honeycutt noted that with three games in one week and poor recent weather, the team has also lacked time on the training grounds. With more than a month before conference play, he added there is plenty of time to work out the kinks.
The Pioneers will not get a training day before their next game though, with a matchup against Surry Central coming on Thursday, Aug. 19.
