BOONE — On Friday and Saturday, Dec. 16-17, the Watauga Pioneers junior varsity boy’s basketball team played consecutive games and walked away 1-1 with an away loss to the Lake Norman Wildcats followed by a home win over the Davie County War Eagles.

On Friday. the JV squad trekked down to Mooresville, NC to square off with the Wildcats (6-0), giving Lake Norman’s JV team their closest match yet this season, 49-65. The Wildcats had beaten all prior opponents by 17 or more points before Friday’s contest. For the Pioneers, Nate Gutschall led with 11 points while Jackson Love and Brady Lindenmuth tallied nine and eight. Eight of the 11-man Watauga squad scored in the contest.

