BOONE — On Friday and Saturday, Dec. 16-17, the Watauga Pioneers junior varsity boy’s basketball team played consecutive games and walked away 1-1 with an away loss to the Lake Norman Wildcats followed by a home win over the Davie County War Eagles.
On Friday. the JV squad trekked down to Mooresville, NC to square off with the Wildcats (6-0), giving Lake Norman’s JV team their closest match yet this season, 49-65. The Wildcats had beaten all prior opponents by 17 or more points before Friday’s contest. For the Pioneers, Nate Gutschall led with 11 points while Jackson Love and Brady Lindenmuth tallied nine and eight. Eight of the 11-man Watauga squad scored in the contest.
The blue-clad lads headed back to the High Country for a next-day battle against the Davie County War Eagles on Saturday morning. In this one, Watauga reversed their fortunes and prevailed in a nail-biting 45-44 game.
Both teams had a bit of a slow start, as the first quarter ended 6-8 in favor of the visitors. Davie County then pulled away in the second period and took the lead heading into halftime 13-19. In a prevailing theme for the JV Pioneers this season, scoring was again balanced, with eight of 11 players landing on the scoresheet. Seth Greene ended with a team-high nine points.
After halftime, the JV boys really made their money as they stormed back into the game in the third quarter with 18 points to take the lead heading into the final quarter, 31-27. Eli Bishop and Logan Greene knocked down one and two 3-pointers in the third period to help propel the team.
Despite being down by four, Davie County made Watauga fans and players alike sweat as they accumulated 17 points to push the Pioneers to the brink. Multiple lead changes peppered the scoreboard, but eventually Watauga prevailed 45-44 with some key fast break baskets and free throws. The win advances the JV squads record to 7-3 on the season.
The next time the JV squad will hit the court is Wednesday, Dec. 21, in Asheville for an away matchup against the T.C. Roberson Rams. The JV Rams (1-2) and the JV Pioneers will tipoff at 2 p.m.
