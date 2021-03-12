BOONE — Wednesday, March 10, was a special day for the Watauga Pioneers boys soccer team. The team beat the rival Hickory Red Tornadoes, but what will likely be remembered with more emotion is the honoring of eight seniors who played in their final regular season home game.
Owen Combs, Colter Conway, Walker Franklin, Ayden Franklin, Andrew Ganley, Reilly Riddle, Hatch Sevensky and David Sprague were celebrated alongside their families before the game. Head Coach Josh Honeycutt said after the game that the group of seniors would always hold a special place in his heart, being the first group he watched grow from freshman to graduating seniors.
Each senior was given a bouquet of flowers for their mother and a small, golden soccer ball signed by the coaches.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.