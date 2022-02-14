WEST JEFFERSON — The Watauga Pioneers girls’ basketball team has looked the part of champions for most of the season, and that was only emboldened when they secured a share of the regular season conference title with a 49-32 road win against Ashe on Friday, Feb. 11.
With one chance left to secure the best positioning possible for the 3A/4A Northwestern Conference Tournament, the Pioneers (20-3, 8-2) knew a third straight win would secure one of the top two seeds, while the Huskies (15-8, 4-6) were in a dogfight with Freedom and South Caldwell for the third seed.
On top of the seeding pressure, the two teams with a storied rivalry were meeting for a third time this season — with Watauga having won both of the previous meetings.
From the opening the tip, it was clear that whichever team won was going to have earn it. A slow, low-scoring and gritty affair unfolded in the Ashe County High School gym, with the two teams combining for nine points after six minutes of play.
“We wanted to play zone and rebound well out of it,” Pioneers head coach Laura Barry said. “This team showed us different looks, I though we handled everything pretty well. Most of our turnovers might have been unforced and even the shots we didn’t hit I though we good shots for the most part.”
Watauga held a narrow 8-6 lead after the first quarter, but burst out to open the second with five quick points from freshman Kate Sears. After going scoreless in the first quarter, the Pioneers star put up a game-high 17 points in the final three frames.
Meanwhile, the Pioneers’ defense kept the Huskies in check, giving up only six points in the second quarter to lead 19-12 at halftime.
If the Huskies were going to claw back, they had to do it quickly. Ashe increased the intensity of their defense in the third, swarming the ball and not letting any Pioneer have a one-on-one chance.
Seven points from senior big Jordan Jones helped the Huskies cut the Pioneers lead to six heading into the fourth, but a late fouling strategy came back to haunt Ashe.
After Watauga stretched the lead to double digits, the Huskies began to intentionally foul in hopes of slowing the Pioneers’ point scorers. The only problem was they kept sending Brooke Scheffler to the line.
Knocking down four of her five attempts from the charity stripe, Scheffler scored eight of her nine points in the final frame to secure the Pioneers’ win.
Capping the season with the win, the Pioneers secured a share of the regular season title with Alexander Central and the top seed in the conference tournament. Having one of the top two seeds gives Watauga a first round bye, meaning they will play either South Caldwell or Ashe in the semi finals on Thursday, Feb. 17.
