BOONE — Now ranked as the second-best team in the state by MaxPreps, the Watauga Pioneers girls’ basketball team put away Alexander Central 51-47 after Brooke Scheffler took over in the second half.
On paper, the Friday, Jan. 14, matchup promised a tightly contested matchup between teams with identical records at 13-1 with one conference win. The difference came in their recent form.
The Lady Cougars (13-2, 1-1) were coming off a double-overtime thriller against Ashe County three days prior, while the Pioneers went into the game riding a six-game winning streak stretching back for nearly a month.
If Watauga (14-1, 2-0) was going to get their second conference win, they would have to do it without Caroline Farthing. The junior forward picked up an ankle injury in practice the day before and is set to miss a “few games,” according to head coach Laura Barry.
Even without one of their stalwarts, Watauga put on a show to open the game. The notion that it was a matchup of two even teams was put in serious doubt when Watauga opened the game with a 10-0 run and led 14-5 after the first quarter.
“When two good teams match up, both teams are feeling each other out in the beginning,” Barry said. “I think home-court advantage is always obvious in this league, but what I love is the energy we came out with."
That energy was propelling Watauga farther ahead in each passing minute, and the Pioneers led 20-8 only a minute-and-a-half into the second. However, as much as they led, the Pioneers relied heavily on freshman phenom Kate Sears, who put up 12 of the Pioneers’ 28 first-half points.
If the first half was all about Sears, then the second was the Brooke Scheffler show. The junior wing scored seven points in the third quarter as the Lady Cougars dialed in on Sears. But, even when they dialed in on Scheffler, she was still getting her shots.
“She knows that she can shoot it, she can finish, she's confident,” Barry said. “We know that when she's matched up against a true post player, she can take them to the basket from the perimeter because she's a tall guard and so a lot of teams just don't match up well with her.”
Scheffler had 13 of her game-high 19 points in the second half, helping Watauga as Alexander Central pushed for a comeback. However, it came up short as Watauga held onto the 51-47 win.
With their Tuesday, Jan. 18, game against Hibriten postponed due to weather, the Pioneers now look to a Friday, Jan. 21, road trip to Freedom.
