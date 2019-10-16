BOONE — Due to the opponent for Watauga High School’s girls’ tennis team in the first round of the state playoffs not being able to make the trip for a postponed date, the Pioneers are advancing to the second round of the NCHSAA 3A state playoffs.
According to WHS girls’ tennis coach Jennifer Pillow, Watauga’s first-round opponent Stuart Cramer, from Gaston County, were unable to make it to Boone on Thursday, Oct. 17, for the dual meet and forfeited. The match was originally scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 16, but was postponed due to forecasted bad weather.
The Pioneers (10-0) move to the second round of the dual team playoffs, where they will host Weddington (17-2). The Warriors were 5-1 winners over previously undefeated Asheville T.C. Roberson on Oct. 15. The second-round match is scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 22 at 4 p.m.
Boys’ soccer postponed
Watauga High School’s boys’ soccer’s match at Hickory scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 16, was moved back one day to Thursday, Oct. 17, due to forecasted weather.
According to Watauga boys’ soccer coach Josh Honeycutt, the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference match at Hickory is scheduled for 6:15 p.m. and will be varsity only.
