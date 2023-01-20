WEST JEFFERSON — On Friday, Jan. 20, the Watauga Pioneers girl's basketball squad dropped 10 shots from behind the arc on the way to defeating the Ashe County Huskies 57-45.

Torgerson 3

Charlotte Torgerson fires off a 3-pointer in front of Ashe County's home crowd.

The Pioneers (14-5, 4-1 NWC) had previous downed the Huskies (12-5, 3-2) in the finale of the High Country Holiday Classic tournament 61-50, on Dec. 29.

Farthing layup

Caroline Farthing goes up for a layup against Ashe County.

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.