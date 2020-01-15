HICKORY — Winning ways continued for the Watauga High girls’ basketball team as the Pioneers took a closely contested 45-41 win over Hickory on Tuesday, Jan. 14.
“We had a great second half offensively and defensively and were able to get a big win on the road versus a good team,” said head coach Laura Barry.
The win moves the Pioneers to 10-4 overall and 4-1 in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference. The Red Tornadoes dropped to 11-4 overall and 3-2 in the NWC.
Barry credited sophomore Brelyn Sturgill with making good plays attacking the basket and senior Brooke Byrd for carrying the team through the first half.
“It was a good team win with a lot of people stepping up in their role,” Barry said.
Now on a three-game win streak, the Pioneers have a showdown with first place on the line against visiting Freedom on Friday, Jan. 17. The Patriots are currently undefeated at 15-0 overall and 4-0 in the NWC. The Patriots are currently ranked No. 2 in the entire state, regardless of classification, according to the current rankings from MaxPreps.com.
Hickory 57, Watauga boys 33
A cold shooting night was the downfall of the Watauga High boys’ basketball team on Tuesday, Jan. 14, as the Pioneers fell 57-33 at Hickory.
“We played a good, athletic Hickory team,” Barry said. “We didn’t shoot the three very well and that’s a big part of our game.”
Andrew Freeman led Watauga in scoring with nine points, all three-pointers.
The loss drops Watauga to 6-7 overall and 3-2 in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference. The Red Tornadoes, who were on a three-game losing streak after starting 10-0, improved to 11-3 overall and 2-2 in the NWC.
The Pioneers have a chance to reclaim a share of the top spot in the conference on Friday, Jan. 17, as Watauga hosts first-place Freedom, who is 3-1 in the NWC and 14-1 overall. The Patriots are currently ranked No. 5 in the current MaxPreps.com 3A classification poll.
“We’re preparing for an experienced Freedom team that is very good,” Barry said. “We’ll try to learn from Tuesday for Friday. We’re hosting the top team in our conference; we’ll give them all we got and hopefully take a win."
In JV action at Hickory, the Watauga boys were downed 47-36 while the Watauga girls took a 25-24 victory.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.