BOONE — The Watauga girls' soccer team's 9-0 win over Crest was nothing short of a complete victory.
The Friday, March 18, mercy rule win saw the Pioneers' nine goals came from seven scorers as the Chargers (3-2-1) were under siege by the Pioneers throughout the 71 minutes of play.
Playing their signature brand of rapid-fire football, it was common to hear "two minutes" be shouted, a reminder for the Pioneers (6-1) to keep their foot on the gas after a goal.
"It's just one of our things, to give two minutes of high intensity and to be intentional about the intensity we bring," Watauga head coach Chris Tarnowski said.
Strong winds throughout the game could have hampered many teams, but Watauga spent the first half with it at their back and took less than one minute to get on the scoresheet.
Valerie Laurencio opened the scoring and the floodgates for the Pioneers, who relied on hitting aggressive passing lanes to carve up the Crest defense. Less than 10 minutes later, Georgia Parker notched her first goal of the day on a through ball from Katie Durham, and the race was on.
Crest were hit by a double salvo from senior Brelyn Sturgill, who bagged a pair of goals in just eight minutes with a pair of one-on-one chances against the keeper. Up 4-0 after just 23 minutes, the Pioneers were on a rampage.
Sophia Masaid added her mark in the 27th, putting the Crest defense in a blender and slotting home goal No. 5. A corner kick from Kate Sears to Durham less than a minute later and the Pioneers were up 6-0.
However, Crest played desperate enough defense to stem the bleeding, holding off the Pioneers for the final dozen minutes of the first half.
That stingy defense appeared to hold up early in the second while Watauga took the opportunity to rotate their squad. However, the Chargers were still playing on the back foot and the Pioneers were edging closer to another goal.
The Pioneers needed three goals to end it early, and they would all come in only 10 minutes. The closing run began in the 62nd minute when Parker hit an arcing shot past the keeper.
Two minutes later, Sears picked up the ball with a ton of space on the left side before beating the keeper in a one-on-one situation.
Up 8-0 in the 71st, junior Maya Nelson — who had already notched two assists — slipped the ball just past the keeper for the winning goal and ended the game early.
The win continued a tour of good form for the Pioneers, who marked their fourth straight win, fourth straight shutout and third 9-0 mercy rule of the season. For Tarnowski, an important point was that once again, the Pioneers were winning with a lot of goals from multiple players.
"It's something we love, spreading it around and making sure we're not one-dimensional as a team," Tarnowski said. "We really focus in practice on making sure we share the wealth and it's hard to game plan against us when we've got three or four options that can go at any point. It's a good testament to how strong the whole team is, and that we can rely on each other."
The Pioneers face a step up in competition as the non-conference season winds down with a trip to Weddington on March 23, followed by home matches with Forbush and East Forsyth the week following.
With less than two weeks before before the conference season however, Tarnowski said the team was playing at "70-75%" of its potential, with work still to be done with the team's shape and responsibilities.
"I'm excited with where we're at," Tarnowski said. "I'm really proud of the girls because they just come out every day working super hard and I think it shows."
