MORGANTON — Strong performances throughout the day but especially in the last half of the race card propelled the Watauga High School girls team to a Northwestern Conference championship on June 3, at Freedom High School.
After a regular season of mostly tri- and quad-meets where the number of athletes competing from each school was nearly unlimited, the conference meet showcased only the best athletes from each school, limited to three per school in individual events and one team per school in each of the relay events
For the first half of the race schedule and including most of the field events, the Pioneers were neck and neck with Alexander Central for the team title, according to periodic results provided by the public address announcer. The depth of the Watauga program began to show, however, when Rachel Cathey led a 1-3-4 finish in the 1600-meter run, with Pioneer teammates Gwendolyn Anderson and Virginia St. Clair arriving in third and fourth, respectively, in the field of 10 runners from five different schools.
Although the ACHS Cougars earned 10 points to Watauga’s eight points in the 4x100 Meter Relay as the two NWC rivals came in first and second, any Cougar hopes for taking home the team title were quickly wiped out when the Pioneers garnered 17 team points in the Girls 400 Meter Dash, to AC’s 10. WHS runners Andriana Rink, Shealyn Sheath, and Sullivan McAulay didn’t win the event, but finished a strong 3-5-6, compared to Alexander Central’s 2-9 (only the top eight finishers earn team points).
The Pioneer girls followed that up in the next event, the 300 Meter Hurdles, when all three Pioneer entries earned team points, led by Kendall Reece’s first place finish in a blistering 49.94. Reece finished almost two seconds ahead of her nearest competitor, Lee Kania of Freedom. Watauga’s Brianna Anderson was fourth and Leslie Decuesta was sixth. The Pioneers took in 18 team points vs. just nine for ACHS as the High Country contingent began to distance themselves from the field.
The differential grew even wider in the 800 Meter Run when Sophie Beach, Caroline Beach-Verhay, and Virginia St. Clair gave a 1-2-4 performance. All three Cougar entries earned points, too, but for the 5-6-8 places (eight points, vs. 23 for Watauga in the event).
The two teams matched each other in the 200 Meter Dash, each school with two runners finishing in the top eight contenders. Alexander Central’s Layna West won the event and teammateGracie Harrington picked up a team point by finishing eighth, but Watauga’s Kendall Reece and Faith Watson completed the approximately one-eighth of a mile in third and fourth place, respectfully, to also pick up 11 team points.
The Pioneers seem to be strong every year in the longer distances, with good depth, and they needed that depth this year after distance ace Sidra Miller could not compete in the conference event. When asked about her absence, teammates explained that she had an emergency appendectomy earlier in the week but was hopeful of running in the upcoming West Regionals meet since she had already qualified with earlier performances.
Miller’s absence did not present a problem for the Watauga team, however, as Rachel Cathey, Gwendolyn Anderson, and Andriana Rink swept the 3200 Meter Run, Cathey’s 12:28.26 leading a 1-2-3 finish by the Pioneers and all but sealing the championship title.
In the final running event, Watauga put an exclamation point on taking the team title by winning the 4x400 Relay, almost nine seconds ahead of second-place South Caldwell and third pace Alexander Central.
In the individual events, each school could have three athletes vying for individual honors and team points.
FINAL TEAM SCORES
- 224 - Watauga
- 164.5 - Alexander Central
- 69.6 - South Caldwell
- 65 - McDowell
- 54 - St. Stephens
- 49 – Hickory
- 43 - Freedom
INDIVIDUAL WATAUGA PERFORMANCE SUMMARY
4x800 Relay (four teams entered)
- 1- Watauga (10:42.87)
- 2- St. Stephens (10:59.10)
- 3- Alexander Central (12:09.48)
- 4- South Caldwell (13:14.23)
100 Meter Hurdles (10 entries)
- 4- Ava Williamson (18.78)
- 5- Sarah Goode (19.09)
- 7- Leslie Decuesta (20.14)
100 Meter Dash (14 entries)
- 5- Kendall Reece (13.77)
- 6- Faith Watson (14.08)
- 9- Karla Ruiz (14.58)
4x200 Meter Relay (four teams entered)
- Alexander Central (1:54.77)
- McDowell (1:56.69)
- Watauga (1:57.95)
- South Caldwell (2:14.37)
1600 Meter Run (10 entries)
- 1- Rachel Cathey (5:27.61)
- 3- Gwendolyn Anderson (5:33.67)
- 4- Virginia St. Clair (5:54.98)
4x100 Meter Relay (6 teams entered)
- Alexander Central (53.44)
- Watauga (54.67)
- McDowell (55.61)
- Hickory (56.69)
- St. Stephens (58.50)
- South Caldwell (59.76)
400 Meter Dash (11 entries)
- 3- Andriana Rink (1:07.40)
- 5- Shealyn Sheath (1:08.88)
- 6- Sullivan McAulay (1:09.04)
300 Meter Hurdles (10 entries)
- 1- Kendall Reece (49.94)
- 4- Brianna Anderson (54.58)
- 6- Leslie Decuesta (58.37)
800 Meter Run (10 entries)
- 1- Sophie Beach (2:31.94)
- 2- Caroline Beach-Verhay (2:34.97)
- 4- Virginia St. Clair (2:38.97)
200 Meter Dash (13 entries)
- 3- Kendall Reece
- 4- Faith Watson
3200 Meter Run (10 entries)
- 1- Rachel Cathey (12:28.26)
- 2- Gwendolyn Anderson (12:41.24)
- 3- Andriana Rink (12:58.93)
4x400 Relay (4 teams entered)
- Watauga (4:36.85)
- South Caldwell (4:45.36)
- Alexander Central (4:45.80)
- McDowell (4:56.65)
Long Jump (18 entries)
- 1- Faith Watson (15-06.00)
- 8- Abby Keller (13-10.00)
- 12- Lydia Rothrock (13-01.00)
Triple Jump (12 entries)
- 1- Faith Watson (30-11.00)
- 6- Lydia Rothrock (28-01.25)
- 7- Abby Keller (27-11.50)
High Jump (8 entries)
- 5- Raelin Nolan (4-06.00)
- 7- Emma Martin (4-02.00)
Pole Vault (10 entries)
- 1- Ella Nelson (10-08.00)
- T3- Emma Martin (7-06.00)
Shot Put (14 entries)
- 5- Isabelle Temple (28-08.75)
- 7- Olivia Burroughs (27-11.25)
- 13- Emma Furr (23-03.25)
Discus (13 entries)
- 2- Olivia Burroughs (97-03)
- 11- Isabelle Temple (60-09)
- 12- Emma Furr (56-07)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.