BOONE – Missing three student athletes that usually play significant minutes, Watauga girls basketball fought valiantly but lost a nail biter to visiting South Caldwell Friday night, 37-35, at Lentz Eggers Gym.
The game was knotted at 35 points apiece with just 19 seconds left, but the Spartans forced a Watauga turnover. Alhough an errant shot by the Spartans ensued, Olivia Miller pulled down an offensive rebound and put it back up from underneath the basket just before time expired to secure the South Caldwell win.
With sophomore starters Brooke Scheffler and Caroline Farthing reportedly sitting the game out because several South Caldwell girls would not wear masks, decisions by the Watauga players that head coach Laura Barry told reporters later that she respected as their choice in the COVID-19 world we now live in, Barry turned over the reins of the Pioneer offense to a pair of freshmen guards, Charlotte Torgerson and Katie Durham (one of the sparkplugs on last season's championship middle school team from Blowing Rock).
Durham had several passes intended for teammates that were intercepted by various Spartans for turnovers, passes she undoubtedly wished she could have back, but the freshman point guard proved beyond a doubt that she can play at this level, as did Torgerson.
Durham shot a team-high nine points on a night when the offensive effort was spread around the Pioneer roster. It was Senior Night and senior forward Chelsi Hodges celebrated by being one of three Watauga student athletes with eight points apiece. The others included Torgerson and junior small forward Brelyn Sturgill.
The Spartans’ junior shooting guard, Miller, led all scorers with 12, receiving offensive support from point guard Kaitlyn Propst and senior power forward Faith Curtis, each with eight points.
Despite the loss, Barry had a lot to smile about the effort and performance of her charges since in the Pioneers' earlier, Jan. 5 matchup with the Spartans, Watauga lost, 53-41,in the first conference game of the season.
“That was a well-coached end of the game by (South Caldwell coach) Jeff (Parham),” said Barry afterward in acknowledging the Spartans’ play. “I credit our kids for fighting back. I left a timeout in my pocket and in hindsight I wish I would have used it with the last possession really in our hands. It was really nice play by their freshman point guard that trapped us. It was just a really nice chess match by Jeff.”
Now that she has her full complement of players to practice with, Barry hinted that the progress is visible.
“I am really proud of our players tonight,” Barry said. “We played much better. We demanded that they rebound tougher and better, and they did. I saw a much improved team on the floor tonight. We would have loved to have gotten the win, but we didn’t quite get there. It was a really good effort by the players who were out there competing.”
As for the absence of Scheffler, Farthing and Marley Coffey, all sophomores who normally either start or see significant court time, Barry said, “We have some kids who prefer to play against opponents wearing masks and we support them in that. South Caldwell has several players who don’t wear masks so we support our players’ decisions. We had some players on both teams, junior varsity, too, who elected not to play because of the mask situation. So the kids behind said they would step up and they did.”
In answer to a reporter’s question, Barry described Durham as one of those freshmen that stepped up.
“She is a scrappy, crafty kid and there is a lot to come from her,” said Barry. “She is just now getting her legs back. She missed about two and a half weeks with us in December and January with a quarantine of her own. We are really happy to see her come along, as well as Charlotte Torgerson, both as freshmen handling as much as we are asking them to handle. The pieces around them are pulling for them and cheering for them. I love how Katie played tonight on both ends. She was not afraid to step up and take big shots.”
A little past halfway in the abbreviated season, Watauga is still looking for its first win in the 2020-21 campaign at 0-7 overall and 0-5 in 3A/4A Northwestern Conference play. With three games in four days next week, starting with Alexander Central in Taylorsville on Tuesday, Feb. 2, hosting Hickory on Feb. 3., and then traveling to Marion to face McDowell on Friday, Feb. 5.
South Caldwell travels to Gastonia to face Huss High School on Feb. 2, then returns to Hudson to face Hickory on Feb. 5. All games are scheduled, weather permitting.
