Kate Sears (#12) had a game-high 18 points against Alexander Central on Tuesday, Jan. 10, while Caroline Farthing (#15) drained two 3-pointers. Here, the two ladies run downcourt at South Caldwell on Jan. 7.
TAYLORSVILLE, N.C. — The Watauga Pioneers girl's basketball team rode 3-pointers and free throws to a second consecutive conference win, 38-25, over the Alexander Central Cougars.
Watauga (12-4, 2-0 NWC) came in on a four-game win streak, while the Cougars (12-2, 0-2 NWC) were the No. 5 team in the NC 4A West region by win-loss record.
In the first quarter, the Pioneers romped out to an early lead as sophomore guard Kate Sears took charge and dropped nine points en route to her game-high of 18. Sears netted two 3-point shots and hit 3-of-4 from the charity stripe in the quarter. Watauga seniors Caroline Farthing and Brooke Scheffler aided the charge, as Farthing knocked in a basket from behind the arc and Scheffler added two inside and two at the line. The Pioneers ended the opening period commanding a 16-6 margin.
The game slowed down somewhat in the second quarter as the two teams adjusted to the other's style of play. Alexander Central slightly cut into Watauga's lead, outscoring the Pioneers 7-5, including a bucket from Cougar's leading scorer on the night, junior Kirstyn Herman, who ended with a team-high 10 points.
Though the halftime scoreboard showed a 21-13 advantage for Watauga, the third quarter was were they distanced themselves from the home team. Sears hit three more free throws, Scheffler had another shot inside and sophomore Kaitlyn Darner drained a deep sho and the Pioneers ended the third quarter up 29-15 as they smothered the Cougars offense.
Alexander Central made a comeback attempt, but the upperclassman duo of Scheffler and Farthing nailed another basket apiece, while Sears continued to make the Cougars pay at the line. Sears ended the game 10-of-13 on free throws, earning the majority of her 18 points there.
Watauga walked away with the 38-25 win, rising to 12-4 on the season and 2-0 in conference play.
The next time the Pioneers will run the hardwood will be on Thursday, Jan. 12 at 6 p.m in a home game inside Lentz-Eggers Gymnasium, against the Hibriten Panthers (15-1, 2-0 NWC) in what may be an early indication game to decide the Northwest 4A/3A conference.
Prior to the varsity match, the JV Pioneer girls did battle with Alexander Central as well. Despite Watauga's Izzy Torgerson scoring a game-high 11 points in that one, the Watauga JV squad fell to the balanced scoring of the JV Cougars, 23-34. The girls JV Pioneers are now 7-3 on the season.
