HICKORY — One of the Northwestern Conference women’s basketball adversaries was going to get its first win of the young 2020-21 season on Friday, Jan. 15 when Watauga visited St. Stephens, and on this occasion the Indians bested the Pioneers (40-37).
With a game-high 13 points, Watauga’s power forward Chelsi Hodges helped the Pioneers stay in the game with her strong play inside the paint, while playmaker guard Brelyn Sturgill (8 points) was a key contributor.
But, by the end, it wasn’t quite enough to offset a balanced offensive effort and pesky defensive play by St. Stephens. The Indians’ Molli Harris recorded a team high 10 points, but all seven of the Indians who saw court time contributed at least four points.
“We are getting better,” Watauga head coach Laura Barry said after the game, “but we just haven’t had everyone together for very many practices. We still have a lot of work to do."
Between absences due to COVID-19 and the fact that five of her frontliners have been on the school’s varsity volleyball roster, the full team practice opportunities have been challenging. With the volleyball team’s second round loss in the state playoffs, those players will now be available.
St. Stephens looked like they would march out to a big lead, but the Pioneers battled back to narrow the deficit to just four points, 15-11 after the opening period. Then with stifling defense, they narrowed the gap to just a single point by intermission, 23-22. A sloppy third quarter by both sides resulted in very little scoring amid multiple turnovers, then a tight fourth quarter could barely move the Pioneers’ offensive needle, unable to overcome the deficit.
Next week, the Pioneers face Hickory (3-1 overall, 2-1 NWC) on Tuesday at home in Lentz Eggers Gym, then on Friday travel to Morganton to take on Freedom (3-0, 3-0).
SELECTED INDIVIDUAL TOTALS
- WAT – Chelsi Hodges (13 points)
- SSHS – Molli Harris (10)
- WAT – Brelyn Sturgill (8)
- WAT – Brooke Scheffler (6)
- SSHS – Elizabeth Sumpter (6)
- SSHS – Kaylee McGlamery (6)
