WEST JEFFERSON — The only way the Watauga girls’ tennis team could be stopped on Wednesday, Oct. 6, was rain, but even then they still got the win at Ashe County.
Moving to 8-0 on the season, the Pioneers managed five singles wins before the match was called. The top-seeded match between Watauga’s Jillian Russert and the Huskies’ Claira Corley ended as a did not finish, with Russert being up 6-0,4-2.
The five matches that did complete saw domination from the visiting Pioneers.
Freshmen Sienna Davidson and Larisa Muse and junior Madison Ogden each recorded 6-0,6-0 wins over their opponents. Elsewhere, Amira Younce and Ellary Maiden had more closely fought affairs, each winning 6-0,6-1.
As their undefeated run continues, the Pioneers still have one more test on their schedule against Freedom on Monday, Oct. 11, before the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference Tournament in Boone on Oct. 12.
