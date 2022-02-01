WATUAGA — It was a good season for both Watauga district basketball teams as the girls finished with a 12-1 record and the boys finished 10-3 after finishing the season with wins against Providence Academy on Thursday, Jan. 27.
The matchups with Providence were the first times either team took the court since a Jan. 11 trip to Ashe County. Tilts against Cloudland and East Lincoln on Jan. 18 and 19 were canceled due to inclement weather.
For the girls, the 39-13 win against Providence was their 12th in a row, finishing the season in white-hot form after dropping their season opener against West Alexander.
Laney Shook led the team with 12 points on a five-of-12 shooting night. Despite a rough shooting night — Watauga only made one of their six attempts from behind the arc and shot 31.6 percent from the field — Watauga dominated the boards with 32 rebounds.
Defensively, there was nothing Providence could do as Watauga racked up 16 steals and four blocks to seal the win.
Like the girls, the Watauga boys also put on a dominate winning performance, capping their season with a 52-25 rout.
Evan Burroughs and Cade Keller each put up 12 points while Watauga shot an impressive 51.1 percent from the field. Most of the damage came on the inside, with a 69 percent shooting clip inside the arc.
While Watauga turned the ball over more than they took it away, their ultra-efficient night was enough to down Providence. The rout was the team’s third straight win, which all came by 25 points or more.
