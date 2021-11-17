MORGANTON — A big win and a tight loss are what the Watauga District basketball teams left Table Rock Middle School with on Tuesday, Nov. 16
For the WD girls, it was smooth sailing as they topped Table Rock 52-18 behind Laney Shook's 18 points with a stellar 7-11 line from the field. Watauga held a five-point lead after the first quarter and pulled away by putting up 21 points in the second alone.
Shook also led the team with five steals as Watauga intercepted 23 passes on the night.
While Shelby Thompson was limited to two points, she was a nightmare for Table Rock on both ends of the court, racking up three steals, three assists and pulling in four rebounds.
Watauga relied on high-efficiency shots all night, posting a 53.8 percent shooting night from the field.
The District boys almost pulled off an improbable comeback, but fell just short of Table Rock 43-42.
Cade Miller was dishing all night, piling up seven assists to make up for an off shooting night. Meanwhile, Eli Bishop led the way on offense with 13 points on a 50 percent shooting line.
After being down 29-21 at halftime, Watauga tightened up their defense in the second half to keep Table Rock close. A 14-point fourth quarter nearly brought the win back to Boone, but it was not enough to beat Table Rock.
Both teams will not have to wait long before getting back to the court, with a trip to Carolina Day on the schedule for Thursday, Nov. 18.
