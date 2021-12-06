BOONE — The Watauga District Basketball teams are on fire, dominating their three games in one week to start December on the right foot.
Monday, Nov. 29 saw the teams host eighth graders from Ashe County, with both Watauga teams taking home wins.
In the girls game, Laney Shook continued her impressive season with a game-high 23 points in the 40-19 Watauga win. Shook also led the team with nine rebounds and a monstrous seven steals.
Brady Lindenmuth and Nate Gutschall each posted double-digit rebounds in the boys' 41-37 win, combining for 26 of the team's 39. While he only shot 2-for-7 from the field, Eli Bishop sunk seven of his 11 free throws to lead the team in scoring with 11 points.
Only two days later, the teams again won both games against Heritage on the road.
The boys pulled in an impressive 19 steals in their 54-30 win, led by Gutschall's 11 points. Eleven of the 12 Watauga players who played got on the scoreboard.
Shook and Sarah Thompson scored in the double-digits in the girls' 43-33 win, with Shook grabbing a team-high 11 rebounds. Watauga highlighted the game by shooting 35 percent from beyond the arc.
The girls followed up the 24-point win with another domination against Asheville Christian. The 40-21 win was highlighted by Izzy Torg's 100 percent shooting night, making all three of her shots from the field — two coming from beyond the arc.
The Watauga boys had no issue against Asheville, winning 59-23 behind Lindenmuth's 14 points on a 70 percent shooting night. Adding to the win were six steals from Evan Burroughs and a 100 percent shooting night from Bishop.
After a week of home victories, the Watauga district teams head to Calvary Day on Tuesday, Dec. 7, and East McDowell on Thursday, Dec. 9.
