BOONE — The Watauga Pioneers boy's basketball team broke a streak of 14 consecutive losses to the Freedom Patriots as they won 98-80 in a high-octane matchup on Jan. 17. 

Watauga (9-8, 3-1 NWC) scored at least 23 points in all four quarters to take down the conference-leading Freedom (13-4, 3-1) by way of sheer scoring output. This game marks the first win for Watauga's boys over Freedom since Feb. 11, 2016, which was also a home win.

Morrison 3

Grant Morrison hands hang after a 3-point attempt, mirrored by several Watauga students.
Kohout stare

Wyatt Kohout stands in front of the Watauga student section, assessing his passing options.
Railey drive

Josiah Railey (#12) drives down the lane as Freedom's Amore Connelly (#22) comes to contest the shot.
Greene defense

Maddox Greene (#15) contests Avery Pollard's (#5) layup attempt.

