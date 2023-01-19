BOONE — The Watauga Pioneers boy's basketball team broke a streak of 14 consecutive losses to the Freedom Patriots as they won 98-80 in a high-octane matchup on Jan. 17.
Watauga (9-8, 3-1 NWC) scored at least 23 points in all four quarters to take down the conference-leading Freedom (13-4, 3-1) by way of sheer scoring output. This game marks the first win for Watauga's boys over Freedom since Feb. 11, 2016, which was also a home win.
Pioneer senior Grant Morrison was on fire from the get-go as he scored 13 of his team-high 27 points in the opening quarter. From mid-range jumpers off the bounce, corner 3's, fastbreak layups, everything was falling for Morrison early. Five additional Watauga players added one basket apiece, but it was Morrison's streak that powered the home team to take a 25-16 lead after the first quarter.
"We knew we had to put a full game together," Morrison said, "which is something we haven't really done all year. We would play a good first half or a good second half of some games, but tonight we really put a full game together and just played really hard. We knew that (Freedom) were at the top of the league, so they kind of had a target on their back. And for us to get to the top, we had to beat him tonight."
In the second quarter, Freedom's Amore Connelly caught fire as well, scoring 11 on the way to netting a game-high 31 points. Despite Connelly's efforts, the Pioneers kept the Patriots from gaining any ground as the two teams went blow-for-blow, scoring 24 in the frame. Watauga cousins Cade and Wyatt Keller had big moments in the second. Cade Keller took over ball-handling duties and dished assists, while Wyatt Keller splashed home jumpers. The Pioneers headed into the break up 49-40.
"Preparation is always going to either help you or catch up to you, whichever one you want to do," Watauga head coach Bryson Payne said. "There's been some times that we haven't prepared like we needed to and it caught up to us. A couple of those losses we feel we should have won, but didn't play our best. Hopefully we learned some lessons from it. I think that's what happened yesterday. We had a good practice and so we were just able to come come out tonight and put a full game together."
After halftime, sophomore Josiah Railey was the next Watauga player to get hot as he made penetrating drives inside to score nine points in the third quarter. Railey also had a huge block on the defensive end that helped stifle a Patriots comeback attempt. Heading into the final quarter, Watauga held a 75-63 lead.
Jackson Pryor opened the scoring for the Pioneers in the fourth, hitting back-to-back layups inside to establish a 79-66 advantage. As the Patriots became desperate to stop Watauga, they began fouling mid-way through the quarter. Sophomore Maddox Greene stood out as he went 10-for-10 from the charity stripe to secure the victory for the home squad.
"I like being that guy," Greene said, "but we could really trust free throws to anyone on the team. We practice them every day of practice. We do a 4-6-4 drill — we have to make four-in-a-row, then six, and then four-in-a-row again. And it's a ton of pressure because if we miss then we have to run a lot (of laps)."
Defeating Freedom for the first time in seven years, the Pioneers walked away 98-80 winners, and although the home student section clamored for the team to hit triple digits, it wasn't in the cards on the night.
Watauga next faces conference foes Ashe County (6-11, 0-4) in an away matchup in West Jefferson on Friday, Jan. 20, with tipoff set for 8 p.m.
