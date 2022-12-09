BOONE — Watauga County’s middle school basketball playoffs continued on Thursday, Dec. 7, as the boys teams played their first postseason games.
No. 8 seeded Mabel traveled to No. 1 Hardin Park, No. 2 Blowing Rock welcomed No. 7 Valle Crucis, No. 3 Parkway hosted No. 6 Bethel and No. 5 Green Valley trekked to No. 4 Cove Creek.
In the matchup between the Blowing Rock Rockets and the visiting Valle Crucis Cougars, both teams battled furiously, particularly early on. Suffocating defense and frequent steals, fouls and frantic shots were the story for the first quarter, as it ended with a slight 6-4 lead in favor of Blowing Rock.
In the second quarter, however, the Rockets shots started to fall as they took a 26-6 lead into halftime. Blowing Rock stayed hot the rest of the game and by the end of the third quarter, had a 39-9 advantage. By the time the final buzzer sounded Blowing Rock had won 47-9.
Valle Crucis dominated the glass, however, in total nabbing 30 rebounds to Blowing Rocks 21. Jack Ryan (10 rebounds) and Jamie Canter (nine rebounds) led their team in that category, both far outstripping all other players in the game on both sides. Canter added a team-high four points. Ball handling guard Luke Aldridge made a triple for his lone bucket.
On Blowing Rock's end, out of the 11 players on the roster, 10 tallied got on on the scoresheet by the end of the night. Lucas Cash had a game-high 13 points, while Louie Winger (7 points) and Joaquin Miranda-Aponte (6 points) chipped in on the offensive end as well.
In the semifinals of the tournament, Hardin Park will face Green Valley, while Blowing Rock takes on Parkway. Those games will be played at Watauga High School inside Lentz-Egger Gymnasium on Monday, Dec. 12. Tipoff for Hardin Park vs. Green Valley is at 6 p.m. and Blowing Rock-Parkway is 7 p.m.
