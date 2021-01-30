BOONE -- Rallying back from a 12-point deficit midway through the opening quarter, Watauga tied its Northwestern Conference boys basketball game against South Caldwell, 31-31, with 3:52 remaining in the third period. Unfortunately, the Pioneers could not withstand a late third quarter scoring barrage by the visiting Spartans, eventually losing the Jan. 29 contest, 61-50.
Watauga had few answers for South Caldwell’s junior power forward Trey Ramsey, who at an athletic 6-foot, seven inches in height dominated inside play when he was on the court. Ramsey got into early foul trouble and spent extended periods on the bench, time the Pioneers used to close the deficit with strong play from Ben Hale (15 points), Bennett Ricker (18) and Tyler Ward (8).
It was a night when Watauga was playing without three frontline players in Orlando Leon, Jonah Martin, and Gresham Collins, so head coach Laura Barry narrowed her normal rotation and asked more of her younger reserves.
Shorthanded though they were, the Pioneers’ aggressive, often pressing zone defense throttled down the high-octane Spartans, who defeated a more fully staffed Watauga roster in the NWC season opener in Hudson, 54-46.
“That third quarter was tough,” said Barry afterwards, “because we were doing such a great job on the offensive end. Ben Hale was incredible, inside, taking right at Trey Ramsey, who has a lot more size on him. I thought we did a pretty good job of protecting the rim and carving up the zone but, unfortunately, we just couldn’t get stops on top of our scores.”
Barry was quick to credit South Caldwell.
“They did what they needed to do, offensively,” said Barry, “and they got some crucial rebounds… They did a good job of holding us off.”
Reese and Ramsey combined for 32 Spartan points, dominating in the paint at times.
“Reese really hurt us in the first half on the boards,” said Barry. “He is just a hungry player and we have seen a lot of those in this conference. We just have to have a better match for him, box him out, but the Spartans did a great job of making some tough shots tonight. We could probably look at some of our misses and wish we had them back, but South Caldwell did a good job in the first half of making a bunch of short four-footers that were tough and contested by us. Overall, it was a good matchup for us but they deserved the win.”
Barry took special note of Tyler Ward’s performance on the night.
“Tyler had a nice run of his own in the second half,” she said, “and it was nice to see. We haven’t seen that all year. It was nice to seem him take his in the paint. He took it as a personal challenge to keep Ramsey from making easy shots. He was physical in the zone and got in early foul trouble, but then Isaiah Shirley is a great backup to Tyler as well. They had their best games to this point.
“We were missing three starters tonight, big minute guys in Jonah Martin, Gresham Collins and Orlando Leon,” said Barry, “so we needed everybody to step up and I think they did that. Carter Everett and Grant Morrison provided big minutes for us. I am really proud of them.”
Now 1-6 overall and in conference, just past the midpoint in the 2020-21 season, Watauga travels to Morganton on Feb. 5 to take on Freedom.
