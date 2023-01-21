All statistics for this story were taken from Ashe County's scorebook, and some Watauga stats may be updated once the Watauga Democrat compares figures with WHS' scorebook.
WEST JEFFERSON — The Watauga Pioneers boy's basketball team lost 70-59 to the Ashe County Huskies on Friday, Jan. 20, in a back-and-forth conference battle.
After a landmark win over conference leaders Freedom three days prior, Watauga (9-9, 3-2 NWC) seemed primed for a late season push. However, Ashe County (7-11, 1-4) denied the Pioneers with the Huskies taking their first conference win of the season.
The game started with Watauga in command early as five Watauga players got into the scorebook in the first quarter. Junior Jackson Pryor collected eight points inside while Cole Horine (Sr.) netted five, including a 3-pointer. Pryor would finish with a team-high 16 points.
Pioneers Maddox Greene, Wyatt Kohout and Grant Morrison also got buckets in the opening frame to help power Watauga out to an encouraging 22-15 lead.
The second quarter was a complete reversal as Ashe outscored the Pioneers 17-4, mostly driven by the play of Husky seniors Jake Grubb and Austin Grogan. Grubb ended the night with a game-high 33 points and Grogan had 14.
Watauga's lone baskets in the second were scored by Davis Hunt and Kohout. The Pioneers headed into the locker rooms down 32-26 at the break.
Coming out of halftime, Watauga collected themselves and began the process of a comeback attempt, outscoring Ashe 21-16. Senior Wyatt Keller knocked down a pair of threes while Pryor added another six points to his tally. Morrison, Kohout and sophomore Josiah Railey hit shots as well to help the Pioneers claw back to within one, 48-47.
In the fourth quarter, Keller drained two more triples and Hunt made one of his own. Pryor and Greene were the only two other Watauga athletes to notch points however.
The Pioneers started fouling to try slow the clock, but Ashe proved adept at hitting free throws as they went 9-of-12 in the final period to hand Watauga the 70-61 defeat.
The Pioneers will try to bounce back in their next game in a home fixture against the South Caldwell Spartans (10-9, 3-2). Watauga previously bested the Spartans 51-44 on Jan. 6. The next meeting is set to tipoff at 7:45 p.m on Friday Jan. 27.
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time reporters and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time journalists and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.