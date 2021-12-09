BOONE — The Watauga Pioneers boys' basketball team was left still awaiting their first win of the year after an 84-71 loss to T.C. Roberson on Wednesday, Dec. 8.
The Pioneers returned to Boone after a 79-50 loss to A.C. Reynolds the day before, while Roberson (2-2) were coming off their own loss to Hendersonville.
It was clear from the out that the Rams were playing on a different level. Sloppy basketball on both ends of the court held back either team from getting going in the first, but the Rams began to pull away late to lead 19-11.
In the second quarter, T.C. Roberson exploded. While Watauga could not buy a basket, the Rams were cooking. Senior Josh Lowe scored 13 of his game-high 27 points in the first half while the Rams raced out to a 45-19 halftime lead.
While Watauga picked up the pace in the second half, the game had gotten too far away from them.
Wyatt Kohout — Watauga's sophomore win — racked up 15 of his team-high 18 points in the second half. Watauga outscored Roberson 52-39 in the second half, but ultimately the Pioneers were swept aside.
The Pioneers will have their next chance against Avery on Friday, Dec. 10, on the road before rematching the Rams on Wednesday, Dec. 15.
