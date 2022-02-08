BOONE — It was not long ago that the Watauga Pioneers boys’ basketball team struggled to find victories as they stayed winless in the conference. However, after a 54-46 win over Hibriten on Friday — their third in five games — the Pioneers are back in the thick of the conference standings.
Coming off back-to-back losses on the road, the Pioneers (7-13, 3-5) returned to Boone on Feb. 4 for a rematch and potential season sweep against the Panthers (8-12, 2-6). The two had met just four days earlier in Lenoir, where the Pioneers prevailed 72-52.
Now back on home turf, the Pioneers relied on high-efficiency shots, attacking the paint and forcing the Panthers to try and keep up. Luckily for Hibriten, they had Garrett Smargian.
All night, the senior big was a force for the Panthers, posting a game-high 24 points, including 11 in the first quarter alone.
“He’s a tough guy to guard, we tried to keep him off his spot and make things difficult for him and he still got his points tonight,” Pioneers head coach Bryson Payne said of the 6-foot 6-inch center. “We worked really hard on him and tried to make him shoot as far away from the basket as we could, and he still knocked some of those down.”
While Smargian got his points, the Pioneers were not rolling over. The senior duo of Ben Hale and Gresham Collins combined for 12 Pioneers points as they led 17-15 after the first.
In the second, Jackson Pryor and Wyatt Kouhout — both of whom had gone scoreless in the first quarter — kicked on to combine for 10 points as the Pioneers’ offense kept clicking.
Meanwhile, the Panthers cooled off and could not even match Pryor and Kouhout’s output as a team.
For both teams, finding rhythm was a rare commodity. A sloppy game from both teams meant a lack of momentum on offense and a low-scoring affair for much of the matchup.
“There was a time there it seemed like neither team scored, it was just turnover, turnover, turnover,” Payne said. “It was definitely a stressful game to coach, but it definitely made it better that we came out on top.”
Leading 33-24 after halftime, the Pioneers began to let Hibriten back into it as the third quarter wore on. With just three-and-a-half minutes left, Grelan Thomas scored his only basket of the night — a three that cut Watauga’s lead to four.
The Pioneers managed to hold on to a 40-37 lead heading into the fourth and with just over six minutes left, Hibriten had closed the gap to one point. Then, the Pioneers regained form.
Six points from Jonah Martin, who seemed unguardable in the final frame, and an emphatic dunk from Hale eliminated any hope Hibriten had of coming back.
“Jonah is always going to be consistent underneath and he worked really hard again. He had a tough task of defending (Smargian) on the defensive end,” Payne said. “He played gritty, didn’t play perfect but he played well when he needed to.”
Payne said the team has made a “ton of progress” in recent weeks and is still getting better as they head into the final games of the regular season.
“Show up and compete, that’s the biggest thing I tell the guys,” Payne said. “One thing that’s never in question is their effort and their heart … I think that as they’ve seen the results, they’ve started to buy in even further.”
The Pioneers round out their home games on Tuesday, Feb. 8, when they host Freedom.
Watauga will cap their regular season with a road game to Ashe County — who they previously defeated 69-55 — on Friday, Feb. 11.
“The rivalry between us and Ashe makes it even more tough,” Payne said of the season finale. “There’s going to be a packed stadium, a lot of fans chirping and a lot of things going on, so I’m excited for the atmosphere.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.