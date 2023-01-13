BOONE — Five Pioneers scored in double figures as the Watauga boy's basketball team downed the visiting Hibriten Panthers, 70-63, on Thursday, Jan. 12.
Watauga (8-8, 2-1 NWC) was coming into the game 1-1 in conference play, while visiting Hibriten (8-8, 1-2) were looking to build on a win over Ashe County two days earlier.
An unusual situation allowed the Pioneers to start the game with a 2-0 lead, as the Panthers were hit with a technical foul during warm-ups prior to the game. Watauga senior Wyatt Keller nailed both attempts, and then the contest kicked off.
In the opening frame, Pioneer forward Jackson Pryor earned back-to-back difficult baskets in the paint to start play, while junior guard Wyatt Kohout drained a three and then, not long after, hit a spin-move layup inside. The quarter ended with sophomore Josiah Railey converting a fastbreak "and-one" layup to give Watauga a 16-15 advantage.
"I've always tried to shoot in-game with confidence," Railey said, "but in practice I've just been working really hard, too. My confidence is here now, so I'm just taking in everything that I can to get better. Like my coaches always say 'Do the unrecognizable stuff,' and though we don't always get credit for it, we've still got to do it, it's the stuff that helps us win games."
A player who has always brought effort and intensity on defense throughout the season, Railey would end the night by notching a personal season-high of 13 points. His tally included scoring the first five points for Watauga in the second quarter, by way of another fastbreak as well as a baseline drive.
"We've always known that Josiah was capable of doing that," said Watauga head coach Bryson Payne. "I think tonight he was able to get comfortable and I think that's what made the biggest difference. He's always been a great defender. Like tonight, he led the team with the six steals that he had, which is amazing. We're really proud of the way he played tonight and want to see him continue to play the same way."
On the opposite end of the court Jay Willis (Sr.) was the main threat for the Panthers, scoring 13 of his game-high 18 points in the second frame, which helped keep Hibriten abreast with Watauga, as the scoreboard showed an even 35-35 line.
In the second half, the Pioneers leading scorer — senior Grant Morrison — got to work, netting 12 of his team-high 16 points in the back-half of the game. Morrison's go to move this night was a short jumper off the bounce, using it to great effect. Late in the third quarter, Railey knocked in a shot from behind the arc, while senior Cole Horine ended the quarter with a fastbreak layup to put Watauga up 55-47.
"We felt like we didn't play well defensively against Alexander (Central) so we had a pretty defensive-heavy practice yesterday as that was an area that we could improve on," Payne said. "We talked about it at halftime — stay in front of your man, make them shoot contested shots, box out, stop giving up straight line drives and stop fouling on crazy shots. Sometimes we still did that but we did a better job of it in the second half than we did in the first."
With the coaches advice surely still in their ears, a trio of Watauga starters shone brightly — Morrison, Pryor and sophomore Maddox Greene — in the fourth quarter. Operating the offense from the point guard position, Greene was also perfect from the charity stripe, going eight-for-eight on his free throw attempts in the game.
Morrison and Pryor meanwhile showed off their hops — the 6'5" senior and the 6'6" junior each had a fastbreak dunk in the fourth, which energized the home crowd and further distanced their team from the trailing Panthers.
Pryor's dunk was self-generated — using a well-timed interception of a pass to race downcourt and slam the ball home to give the Pioneers a six-point gap, 62-56.
Morrision's dunk came with mere seconds to go, off of another swiped ball by Railey. The sophomore lobbed a deep pass to the streaking Morrison, who stuffed the ball in the rim to raucous cheering from Watauga supporters. Morrison hung on the rim for a split-second, just for good measure. A technical foul was assessed for that act, but even the two Hibriten free throws were not going to cover the gap in the 70-63 win that the Pioneers walked away with.
The next time that Watauga will run the hardwood will be another home game on Tuesday, Jan. 17. That one will be against the white-hot Freedom Patriots (13-3, 3-0), with tipoff set for 7:45 p.m.
The JV Pioneers game was canceled due to a small fire at Watauga High School that was contained between the hours of 4-6 p.m on Thursday.
Scoring 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q F
Watauga 16 19 20 15 70
Hibriten 15 20 12 16 63
- Grant Morrison — 16 pts
- Jackson Pryor — 15 pts
- Josiah Railey — 13 pts
- Maddox Greene — 10 pts
- Wyatt Kohout — 10 pts
- Wyatt Keller — 2 pts
- Davis Hunt — 2 pts
- Cole Horine — 2 pts
