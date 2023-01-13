BOONE — Five Pioneers scored in double figures as the Watauga boy's basketball team downed the visiting Hibriten Panthers, 70-63, on Thursday, Jan. 12.

Watauga (8-8, 2-1 NWC) was coming into the game 1-1 in conference play, while visiting Hibriten (8-8, 1-2) were looking to build on a win over Ashe County two days earlier.

Josiah Railey vs Hib

Josiah Railey dribbles downcourt against the Hibriten Panthers on Thursday, Jan. 12. Railey scored a person-best 13 points and notched a game-high six steals.
Morrison dunk vs Hibriten

Grant Morrison hangs from the rim after dunking on a fastbreak opportunity, as teammate Jackson Pryor and the home crowd yell and cheer in jubilation.
Pryor jump shot vs Hib

Jackson Pryor rises up for a jump shot in the first quarter against Hibriten.

