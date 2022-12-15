BURNSVILLE — The Watauga Pioneers boys varsity and junior varsity squads took on the Mountain Heritage Cougars on Tuesday, Dec. 13 in Burnsville, North Carolina, with the varsity Pioneers falling 46-75 and the JV team narrowly losing 39-40.
The Cougars (5-1) defeated the elder Pioneers (3-3) just days before on Friday, and a strong Mountain Heritage team again won the contest.
In the first quarter the Pioneers found themselves down 8–17, but narrowed the gap to within six points by halftime, 25-31.
Despite coming off the bench, junior guard Wyatt Kohout ended the night as the leading scorer for Watauga, notching nine in the second quarter to try to kickstart the Pioneer comeback. Kohout ended with a team-high 15 points — including three 3-pointers. Kohout’s teammate Wyatt Keller was second for Watauga with seven points.
Although the Pioneers had closed the distance in the second quarter, the size and strength of the Mountain Heritage players again gave Watauga trouble. The Cougars scored 22 in both the third and fourth frames to take the win 75-46 over the visitors.
The Pioneers drop to a .500 record on the season, and will look at the bounce back against the Wildcats of Lake Norman on Friday, Dec. 16.
Prior to the varsity game, the JV Pioneers squared off against Mountain Heritage as well, with the home team Cougars again taking the win with a tight 40-39. Although none of the junior varsity players made it into double digits, scoring was evenly balanced as 11 of the 12-man JV roster got on the scoresheet. Eli Bishop led the Watauga youngsters with eight.
