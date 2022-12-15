Wyatt Kohout vs Avery

Wyatt Kohout led the Pioneers against Mountain Heritage with 15 points on Dec. 13. Here, Kohout is pictured playing against Avery County on Dec. 2.

 Photo by Patrick McCormack

BURNSVILLE — The Watauga Pioneers boys varsity and junior varsity squads took on the Mountain Heritage Cougars on Tuesday, Dec. 13 in Burnsville, North Carolina, with the varsity Pioneers falling 46-75 and the JV team narrowly losing 39-40.

The Cougars (5-1) defeated the elder Pioneers (3-3) just days before on Friday, and a strong Mountain Heritage team again won the contest.

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.