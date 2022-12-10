BOONE — In back-to-back home games on Tuesday, Dec. 6 and Friday, Dec. 9, the Watauga Pioneers boy's basketball team took on the A.C. Reynolds Rockets and Mountain Heritage Cougars respectively. Despite strong comeback attempts mounted by the Pioneers, each game ended in a double digit loss.

Railey FT

Josiah Railey (So.) takes a free throw in a game against the Cougars of Mountain Heritage.

Against A.C. Reynolds (1-3), Watauga (3-2) only trailed by a three-point margin at the end of the first quarter, 18-21. Sophomore guard Josiah Railey had five points in the quarter as he notched a 3-pointer and knocked down two free throws. The effort was part of Railey’s best game thus far this year, as he tallied 14 points by the end of the night. Fellow Pioneer sophomore Maddox Green would finish the game with a team-high 15 points.

Greene dribble

Maddox Greene (So.) surveys his options during the Friday contest against Mountain Heritage.
Pryor vs Shelton

Jackson Pryor (#20) battles with Jesse Shelton (#43) for a rebound.
Morrison fight for layup

Grant Morrison (#3) prepares to go up for a shot against Max Smoker (#12) of the Cougars.
Davis 3 jumper

Davis Hunt (Sr.) takes a 3-point jumpshot against Mountain Heritage.
Horine dribble

Cole Horine (Sr.) brings the ball up the court against Mountain Heritage.
Henry FT

Morgan Henry eyeballs the basket on a free throw attempt.

