BOONE — In back-to-back home games on Tuesday, Dec. 6 and Friday, Dec. 9, the Watauga Pioneers boy's basketball team took on the A.C. Reynolds Rockets and Mountain Heritage Cougars respectively. Despite strong comeback attempts mounted by the Pioneers, each game ended in a double digit loss.
Against A.C. Reynolds (1-3), Watauga (3-2) only trailed by a three-point margin at the end of the first quarter, 18-21. Sophomore guard Josiah Railey had five points in the quarter as he notched a 3-pointer and knocked down two free throws. The effort was part of Railey’s best game thus far this year, as he tallied 14 points by the end of the night. Fellow Pioneer sophomore Maddox Green would finish the game with a team-high 15 points.
In the second frame, the Rockets were able to stretch their lead out to a 38-28 advantage as the Pioneers could not quite find the net with regularity.
The second half was unfortunately a similar story for the boys in blue. The Rockets duo of Declan Brown (27 points) and DaShawn Stone (18 points) stifled the Pioneers comeback, granting A.C. Reynolds the 79-58 win.
The Pioneers looked to bounce back on Friday against the visiting Mountain Heritage Cougars from Burnsville, North Carolina, but the visitors from Yancey County also proved to be stiff competition.
Similarly in that match up, Watauga stayed tight to Mountain Heritage in the first quarter as four different Pioneers scored to keep the 8-12 margin close.
Mountain Heritage had size and strength aplenty. Watauga has plenty of tall players in their lineup, but the Cougars that they faced were beefy and proficient in using their size to box out for rebounds. As a result, the Pioneers rarely got any second chance points during the contest.
The black-clad visitors used their combination of size and rebounding to good effect as they built a 33-25 lead over Watauga by the half. Junior Jackson Pryor scored half of his points total in this frame, notching six of his final tally of 12.
However, in the third quarter, wing-players Grant Morrison and Wyatt Keller led a furious comeback attempt as they dropped a combined 17 points in the 3rd quarter to help the Pioneers claw back to within five at 46-51. Morrison would end the game with a team-high 20 points, with 18 of them coming in a red-hot streak in the second half.
Despite those tenacious efforts from Watauga — at one point drawing within a single possession, 54-57 — Mountain Heritage hit several jump shots, including multiple 3-pointers, to pull away and cling to the 67-57 win.
Even with the losses Watauga still stands with a 3-2 record after opening the season 3-0, and the Pioneers will look to get back to their winning ways in their next matchup. However, that will be a reverse-fixture as they will travel to Burnsville on Tuesday, Dec. 13 to again square off with Mountain Heritage.
Prior to Friday's varsity game, the junior varsity boys Pioneers also faced off with their Mountain Heritage counterparts. Watauga led 28-23 at the half, with eight players already on the scoresheet by that point. However, the junior varsity Cougars managed a to flip the script in the second half and tallied a final of 58-55 over the JV Pioneers. Logan Greene led the squad with a team-high 15 points.
