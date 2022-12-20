BOONE — The Watauga Pioneers boy’s varsity squad lost consecutive games to the Lake Norman Wildcats and the Davie County War Eagles on Friday Dec. 16 and Saturday Dec. 17, respectively.

In the away matchup against the Wildcats (6-4), the Pioneers (3-5) lost 43-77 in Mooresville, NC. The first quarter ended with a tight 14-15 scoreline, with senior wing Wyatt Keller hitting three shots to earn seven points. Keller got injured midway through the game and was unable to return, ending with 11 points — all in the first half. The halftime scoreboard showed the home team up 25-38 over Watauga.

Grant Morrison dunk

Grant Morrison (#3) slams home a dunk in Saturday’s game against Davie County.
Morrison jumpshot

Grant Morrison (#3) pulls up for a jump shot over Ethan Ratledge (#23) and Braddock Coleman (#21).
Josiah Railey dribble

Josiah Railey prepares to drive into the heart of Davie County's defense.
Horine pass

Cole Horine fires off a pass during a game on Saturday, Dec. 17 against Davie Count.

Horine pass

