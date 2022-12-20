BOONE — The Watauga Pioneers boy’s varsity squad lost consecutive games to the Lake Norman Wildcats and the Davie County War Eagles on Friday Dec. 16 and Saturday Dec. 17, respectively.
In the away matchup against the Wildcats (6-4), the Pioneers (3-5) lost 43-77 in Mooresville, NC. The first quarter ended with a tight 14-15 scoreline, with senior wing Wyatt Keller hitting three shots to earn seven points. Keller got injured midway through the game and was unable to return, ending with 11 points — all in the first half. The halftime scoreboard showed the home team up 25-38 over Watauga.
With Keller out in the second half, sophomore guard Maddox Greene became the primary scorer for the Pioneers — notching 10 of his team-high 12 points in the fourth quarter. The free-scoring Wildcats could not be stopped, and with Watauga missing a key offensive cog in Keller, a loss was the result.
The Pioneers returned home that Friday night and turned right back around and played against the Davie County War Eagles (6-2) and lost again, but with more promising results.
Coming out of the gate slowly was the only downfall for the Pioneers on Saturday, as the War Eagles hit a couple 3-pointers to lead 14-9 at the end of the first. The Pioneers responded with a quality second quarter, as junior forward Jackson Pryor hit a couple “and-one” layups, while Greene and junior wing Wyatt Kohout hit a 3-pointer apiece. Watauga narrowed the gap as halftime’s scoreboard showed 23-27 in favor of Davie County. Pryor had six points in this quarter on his way to a double-double.
The War Eagles came out of the break with their shots dialed in, as they hit four long-range shots to extend Davie County’s lead to 40-47. The War Eagle went into a very defensive 2-3 zone, daring the Pioneers to shoot outside shots or earn tough buckets inside. Watauga forward Grant Morrison ended with a game-high 19 points, earning 15 in the second half in the team’s comeback effort.
Despite finding space for those tough shots, rebounding well and playing solid defense through the contest, the Pioneers were unable to pull ahead and were forced to start fouling to stop the clock. The War Eagles were proficient in hitting their free throws to keep their lead, winning 58-66. Watauga was handed their fifth straight loss after starting the season 3-0.
“I think the biggest trouble we had was just finishing and hitting shots,” head coach Bryson Payne said. “We got a lot of good looks and we just didn’t finish, couldn’t hit shots outside or inside. The effort was there. We battled. We rebounded pretty well. We played good defense. We just couldn’t get the ball in the hole. And then we really missed Wyatt Keller. So, we’ve got to work on finishing is the bottom line. I think we did a lot of things well, got inside the zone a few times just didn’t finish.”
The squad played three games over the span of only five days and did not have much time to prepare for each matchup, but that type of tight scheduling was intentional to challenge the team, Payne said.
“Yeah it’s been a three-game-week,” said Payne, “almost three in a row. So it has been tough, but we’re about to play in the High Country Classic Christmas tournament in the week after next, and then we’ll be playing three games back-to-back-to-back. Gotta get ready.”
Watauga will look to bounce back in their next game against the T.C. Roberson Rams in Asheville, North Carolina. Tipoff for varsity contest is set for 1 p.m. on Dec. 21.
