SHELBY, N.C. — Surmounting a 21-point deficit, the Watauga Pioneers boy's basketball team completed a wild comeback against the Shelby Golden Lions on Wednesday, Nov. 23, to win 67-59.

Last year, the Pioneers ended their season 4-19 (0-10 NWC), while Shelby went 17-5 (11-1 SPC) and reached the second round of the 2A playoffs. The Golden Lions also won the 2A state title in the 2019-20 season.

Josiah Railey crossover vs Shelby

Josiah Railey (So.) performs a crossover against the Golden Lions of Shelby on Wednesday, Nov. 23.
Cole Horine vs Shelby

Cole Horine (#5, Sr.) was whistled for a charge on this layup attempt against Shelby.
Grant Morrison shot attempt vs Shelby

Grant Morrison (#3, Sr.) drains a shot versus the Golden Lions on Wednesday, Nov. 23, as Nehemiah Whitworth (#4, Sr.) contests the shot.
Maddox Greene fastbreak vs Shelby

Maddox Greene (So.) races to bring the ball up the court against Shelby on Wednesday, Nov. 23.
Cade Keller dribble vs Shelby

Playing against the Shelby Golden Lions, backup point guard Cade Keller (Fr.) brings the ball up the court for the Pioneers.
Pryor layup 2

Jackson Pryor goes up for a layup late in the game again Shelby on Wednesday, Nov. 23.

