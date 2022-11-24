SHELBY, N.C. — Surmounting a 21-point deficit, the Watauga Pioneers boy's basketball team completed a wild comeback against the Shelby Golden Lions on Wednesday, Nov. 23, to win 67-59.
Last year, the Pioneers ended their season 4-19 (0-10 NWC), while Shelby went 17-5 (11-1 SPC) and reached the second round of the 2A playoffs. The Golden Lions also won the 2A state title in the 2019-20 season.
The opening quarter of the season did not go particularly well for Watauga. Not only were they plagued by an inability to hit their shots, but Shelby effectively out rebounded the Pioneers, while also drawing multiple charges.
The Golden Lions rocketed out to a 15-4 lead in the first quarter, and steadily built upon it from there. Shelby held a 38-17 margin over Watauga mid-way through the second quarter, as many of Pioneers possessions were ended by charges, travels or other turnovers. The home team also rebounded well during that first half as they earned many second-chanced points while denying Watauga possession.
At halftime the blue-clad lads were on the wrong end of the 23-40 gap, and head coach Bryson Payne outlined the necessary adjustments to his athletes.
"We talked about some of the things we needed to do better," Payne said. "It was about boxing out better, moving the ball more, getting out in transition. We eliminated a lot of those empty possessions and turnovers. And putting all that together, we kind of chipped away at their lead."
The changes paid dividends immediately for the Pioneers, particularly in regards to rebounding. Jackson Pryor and Wyatt Keller especially seemed to take Coach Payne’s words to heart, as they gobbled up rebounds aplenty after the break.
Pryor ended with a double-double, featuring a game-high 19 points to go along with 14 rebounds. He also tacked on a pair of blocks and two assists as well.
Keller had eight rebounds of his own, and was the third-highest Watauga scorer with 12 points. Keller credited previous practice sessions for creating the team’s ability to respond to the coaches locker room talk.
"In practice we always have rebounding drills and boxout drills. So all that prep from the coaches, it really helped this game, because they were big. Bigger than Pryor and I. But we just went up and went to work and we started coming down with those boards and came up with the win at the end too."
While Watauga was now collecting rebounds in the second half, they still needed points to catch up to the Golden Lions. Aside from Pryor and Keller, Grant Morrison and Maddox Greene provided 15 and 11 points, respectively, while also knocking down three 3-pointer's apiece. Four of those deep shots came during the comeback.
Through the third and most of the fourth quarter, the Pioneers went on a 35-18 run to tie the game at 58-58. Pryor's buckets inside — including a powerful fast-break dunk — were aided by Morrison's drives into the lane and Greene's jump shots, all of which propelled the squad's momentum.
Morrison tipped his hat to the Shelby defenders, while also noting the opportunities that Watauga created against them.
"Shelby had a lot going for them on defense," Morrison said. "They pressured the ball really well, but I also felt like they weren't very disciplined when it came to rotations and switching screens. So when we started setting a lot of screens, we'd get open shots."
Those open shots earned the Pioneers the lead for the first time all game with an layup by Pryor who made it while being fouled. Pryor made his free throw to give Watauga a 61-58 lead with under two minutes left. On defense, the Pioneers stymied the Golden Lions shot attempts and continued to grab rebounds, forcing Shelby to start fouling. Keller and Wyatt Kohout went 6-for-6 on the free throws to ice the game for the Pioneers, 67-59.
Watauga will next play in their home opener against the North Carolina School of Science and Math - Morganton. That game will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 29, inside Lentz Eggers Gymnasium. Start time is set for 4 p.m.
Watauga vs Shelby
67 — 59
Game Statistics
Jackson Pryor — 19 pts, 14 reb, 2 ast, 2 blk
Grant Morrison — 15 pts, 4 reb, 3 ast, 2 blk
Wyatt Keller — 12 pts, 8 reb, 1 stl, 2 blk
Maddox Greene — 11 pts, 2 reb, 6 ast, 3 stl
Wyatt Kohout — 6 pts, 3 ast
Josiah Railey — 4 pts, 1 reb, 1 ast
Morgan Henry — 1 reb, 2 stl
Cade Keller — 2 reb, 1 ast
