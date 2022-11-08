KERNERSVILLE, NC — The Watauga High School cross country team sent eight different athletes to the 2022 North Carolina Cross Country State Championships meet where the girls team took 14th place overall in 4A and the lone male harrier placed in the top 30 and was the fastest runner in his grade.
The state championships meet was held at Ivey Redmon Sports Complex in Kernersville, North Carolina on Saturday, Nov. 5, hosted by the NCHSAA.
Watauga High School had seen an outbreak of flu cases during the two weeks prior to the state meet, and the girls team in particular was ravaged with multiple severe cases. Many athletes were forced to compete at Regionals while either sick or who had recently recovered.
All seven girls harriers posted slower times than they had during the conference meet on Oct. 18, some with dramatic differences — a potential impact being the after affects of the flu.
All pushed through their discomfort and ran the 5 km course, and collectively took 14th place among all 4A schools in North Carolina.
On the boys side, only one runner out of the Watauga cross country team qualified for the state-level competition. Will Bradbury acquitted himself quite well, and took 29th overall place in the 4A division, and furthermore posted the fastest time of any 4A sophomore.
