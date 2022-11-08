KERNERSVILLE, NC — The Watauga High School cross country team sent eight different athletes to the 2022 North Carolina Cross Country State Championships meet where the girls team took 14th place overall in 4A and the lone male harrier placed in the top 30 and was the fastest runner in his grade.

The state championships meet was held at Ivey Redmon Sports Complex in Kernersville, North Carolina on Saturday, Nov. 5, hosted by the NCHSAA.

