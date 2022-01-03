SPARTANBURG, S.C. — After a stellar football career saw him inducted in the Watauga High School and Wofford College athletic halls of fame, Eric Breitenstein added one more honor to his resume with his inclusion on the Southern Conference's 100th anniversary football team.
The team, announced on Thursday, Dec. 30, honors the 100 greatest players in the conference's history. For eligibility on the list, players must be a member of the College Football Hall of Fame, a member of the SoCon Hall of Fame, won a National Player of the Year award, named All-American in two different season, named SoCon Male Athlete of the Year, named SoCon Player of the Year in two different seasons or have been named a first-team All-SoCon selection in three different seasons.
“Celebrating our 100th anniversary has been special,” SoCon Commissioner Jim Schaus said. “It has allowed us to highlight many great student-athletes, teams, coaches and moments over our history. It has provided an opportunity to illustrate how the Southern Conference has withstood the test of time and thrived during world wars, the Great Depression and other significant changes. It has allowed us to celebrate our past successes, honor our current 10 member institutions and look ahead to a future vision of excellence for the next 100 years."
Playing for the Wofford Terriers as a running back from 2008 to 2012, Breitenstein ended his career as the school's leading rusher with 5,734 yards.
Nearly a decade after leaving Wofford, Breitenstein still sits second in conference history in career rushing yards and rushing attempts — behind former Georgia Southern back Adrian Peterson. He also still holds the single-game yardage record with 321 yards against Elon in 2012.
Breitenstein is one of only three players to have their jersey retired by the Terriers. While wearing the number seven, he was named team MVP three times, the Best Offensive Back award three times and SoCon Male Athlete of the Year and SoCon Offensive Player of the year twice each. He also earned three All-American honors and was named to the first-team All-SoCon three times.
With his place as one of the conference's greatest backs without question, Breitenstein was enshrined in the conference's hall of fame in 2020. A year later, Breitenstein was enshrined in the Watauga High School Athletic Hall of Fame for his time in Boone, which he reiterated was home to him in his speech at the ceremony.
Breitenstein was one of eight Terriers to the named to the 100th anniversary list that also included Peterson and 32 Appalachian State Mountaineers.
