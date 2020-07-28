BOONE — For the eighth time in the last nine years and the 11th time under head coach Matt Ginipro, App State Volleyball has received an AVCA Team Academic Award from the American Volleyball Coaches Association.
The award, which was initiated in the 1992-93 academic year, honors collegiate and high school volleyball teams that displayed excellence in the classroom during the school year by maintaining at least a 3.30 cumulative team GPA on a 4.0 scale or a 4.10 cumulative team GPA on a 5.0 scale.
App State was one of just two Sun Belt programs to qualify for an AVCA Team Academic Award and also reach its Dig Pink fundraising goal. The cumulative GPA of 3.48 for the Mountaineers benefited from a 3.63 semester GPA for the program in the 2020 spring semester.
