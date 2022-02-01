BOONE — Watauga High School’s Isaiah Shirley added another suitor to the recruiting pool after receiving an offer from Virginia Tech on Monday, Jan. 24.
Shirley said coaches from the Hokies met him earlier in the day before giving him a call on the way back to Blacksburg to offer him a future in maroon and orange.
The junior defensive end/tight end has garnered interest from one-third of the Atlantic Coast Conference programs, with North Carolina, Duke, Boston College, Wake Forest, N.C. State and Louisville looking at him. Appalachian State and Liberty are also recruiting Shirley with a full season of high school football still left to play.
“I’m really enjoying (recruitment),” Shirley said. “I’m just enjoying the process, letting it happen. A lot of guys don’t get to go through it so I’m really grateful.”
In October, the Wolfpack sent defensive line coach Charley Wiles to Watauga’s 28-21 comeback win over Alexander Central to see Shirley block and recover a punt for a touchdown, while App State sent numerous coaches to watch
Shirley is ranked among Rivals’ top 20 recruits in North Carolina and the third-best defensive end as of press time.
In 2021, Shirley was a key contributor for the Pioneers’ (8-3, 5-0) conference title-winning season, posting 6.5 sacks and 10.5 tackles for loss on defense, blocking a punt and recovering the ball for a touchdown on special teams and hauling in two passes for 83 yards and two touchdowns on offense.
