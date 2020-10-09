Teachers of the Year

The Watauga County Schools’ teachers of the year for 2016-17 included, from left, Sumer Williams, Kim Pryor, Jennifer Brown, Madison Hollar, Brooke Huffman, Courtney McClellan-Brown, Martha Trimble, Jake Orange and George Wilson. Pryor rejoined Watauga High School's coaching team in 2020 as head volleyball coach, following her previous tenure in that position from 2001-10 at WHS, according to a release from the school on Oct. 9.

 File photo

Kim Pryor has been announced as new head volleyball coach at Watauga High School, according to assistant athletic director Dustin Kerley, on Oct. 9. Pryor rejoins the team after previously serving as head volleyball coach from 2001-2010.

Pryor is currently a third grade teacher at Parkway School and has had a wide range of athletic and coaching experiences during her career. She has coached volleyball and basketball at the travel, club, high school and collegiate levels for more than 20 years. 

In addition, Pryor played collegiate basketball and ran cross country at Florida Atlantic University. She began her coaching career immediately following her collegiate athletic career.

Pryor’s coaching experiences include:

• 1990 - 1994 - Head AAU Basketball Coach

• 1994 - 1995 - Basketball Graduate Assistant - Florida Atlantic University

• 1994 - 1997 - Center Court Basketball and Volleyball Clinic - Founder and Director 

• 1995 - 1997 - Asst. Head Basketball Coach - Eustis High School, Eustis FL

• 1996 - 1997 - Head Volleyball Coach - Eustis HS, Eustis FL

• 1999 - 2001 - Freshman Basketball Coach - Watauga HS, Boone NC

• 2001 - 2002 - Head JV Basketball Coach - Watauga HS, Boone NC

• 2000 - 2010 - Appalachian Avalanche VB Club - Founder and Director

• 2001 - 2010 - Head Volleyball Coach - Watauga High School, Boone NC

• 2010 -  2011 - Asst. Volleyball Coach - Mars Hill College

• 2012 - 2019 - Head VB Coach - Club Synergy National Team

• 2015 - 2018 - Watauga Warriors Basketball - Director and Coach

• 2016 - 2019 - Asst. Varsity WBB Coach - Watauga HS, Boone NC

• 2019 - Present - Appalachian Volleyball Club - Founder and Director

During Pryor's 2001-10 time at WHS, her teams won five NW Conference Championships and had eight playoff appearances. She was also the NW Conference Coach of the Year in 2006 and 2007. Her teams reached the state quarterfinals in 2003 and 2006. Pryor also helped 13 of her players continue their athletic careers at the collegiate level.

