BOONE — Two players from the Watauga High School baseball team have announced commitments to attend Division-1A programs next year.
Tristan Salinas and Jacob Dilley each separately sent out on Twitter their decisions about which collegiate institution they had committed to.
Salinas has committed to play for the Gamecocks while attending the University of South Carolina, and Dilley announced his acceptance of an offer from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro to play for the Spartans.
Both Salinas and Dilley — as well as their head coach Mike Windish — took time on Monday, Nov. 14 to field questions and talk about the opportunities that have been chosen by the two young men.
Mike Windish
“Tristan’s definitely a next level player, explained Windish. “You get a lot of players that come through high school, they love playing the game. But you know, at some point, if you try to get up to a power five conference, you have to be a special athlete to get there. Not only that, you have to have the grades to get there, too. So I go through and check my players grades quite a bit, especially before the season starts just for eligibility purposes. Tristan, I mean, he’s a great student. He’s a hard worker on the field. And not just on the field, but you know, when he puts in the time itself, as far as conditioning and lifting. I never have to worry about that from him. He’s a leader on our team, as a senior this year. He was a leader last year even as a junior.”
“Just like with Tristan, I think that with Jacob, I’ve been able to watch somebody week-in and week-out all season. We see each other about four days a week in the fall every week, even in the off season. And then once our baseball season actually starts, it’s every day. It’s every day, and then what I miss about when the seniors leave, and they go on and graduate, I miss our bus rides back because I can hear the guys in the background talking in whether you win or lose you. And it makes me think of all the others I’ve coached throughout the years.”
“I think that, you know, Tristan and Jacob are definitely great examples of success stories,” Windish continued. “They are going to, I mean, there’s no doubt when they get to college, they’re physically going to change, academically going to change, and going to go through this whole grind of, you know, it’s not like practice after school, or just lifting before school sometimes. It becomes like a full-time job. But it’s going to be great to see when Tristan and Jacob play and break into their team’s starting lineup.”
Tristan Salinas
Q: What caused you to choose South Carolina?
A: “I’ve always dreamed of playing in SEC. Both my parents went to an SEC school, they both went to Tennessee. That’s where they met, so that was always my dream, to get there and to play at and SEC school, and so I just wanted to do whatever offer would get me there.”
Q: What position do you play?
A: I play second base and also outfield, but really no preference, just wherever I can play and get into the lineup.
Jacob Dilley
Q: How did Coach Windish help you secure this commitment?
A: “You know, putting me on to everything, making everything a lot more serious. Making the game of baseball, all mental and everything. Like him teaching me that you can’t really play the game of baseball and have a bad mentality.”
Q: What are you looking forward to at the college?
A: “The academic life really, just seeing everyone just chilling there in front of like the mall and the dorms and other areas. Just eating and chilling with their friends? Stuff like that, like little small things.”
Q: What made you choose UNCG?
A: “The coaching staff, really, the head coach, great. He’s Christian, loves God. And he really really knows the game of baseball. Plus, he used to be an MLB scouts, so he knows how to get people looked at by them.”
