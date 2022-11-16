BOONE — Two players from the Watauga High School baseball team — Tristan Salinas and Jacob Dilley — have announced commitments to attend Division-1 programs next year.
Salinas and Dilley each separately sent out on Twitter their decisions about which collegiate institution they had committed to.
Salinas has committed to play for the Gamecocks while attending the University of South Carolina, and Dilley announced his acceptance of an offer from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro to play for the Spartans.
Both Salinas and Dilley — as well as their head coach Mike Windish — took time on Monday, Nov. 14 to field questions and talk about the opportunities that have been chosen by the two young men.
Mike Windish
“Tristan’s and Jacob are definitely next level players," explained Windish. “You get a lot of players that come through high school, they love playing the game. But you know, at some point, if you try to get up to a power five conference or a Division-1 school, you have to be a special athlete to get there. Not only that, you have to have the grades to get there, too. So I go through and check my players grades quite a bit, especially before the season starts just for eligibility purposes. Tristan and Jacob, are great students. They're hard workers on the field. And not just on the field, but you know, when they put in the time on their own, as far as conditioning and lifting. I never have to worry about that from them. They're leaders on our team, especially as seniors this year. And Tristan was a leader last year even as a junior.”
“I’ve been able to watch our players week-in and week-out all season," Windish continued. "We see each other about four days a week in the fall every week, even in the off season. And then once our baseball season actually starts, it’s every day. It’s every day I see these kids, and then I miss them when the seniors leave, and they go on and graduate. What I miss most when these guys leave is our bus rides back (from games), because I can hear the guys in the background talking in whether you win or you lose. And when I hear it, it makes me think of all the other excellent players that I’ve coached throughout the years.”
“I think that Tristan and Jacob are definitely great examples of success stories,” Windish summarized. “They are going to, I mean, there’s no doubt when they get to college, they’re physically going to change, academically going to change, and going to go through a whole new kind of grind. It won't just be having practices after school, or just lifting before school sometimes. It becomes like a full-time job. But it’s going to be great to see when Tristan and Jacob play and break into their team’s starting lineups.”
Tristan Salinas
Q: What caused you to choose South Carolina?
A: “I’ve always dreamed of playing in SEC. Both my parents went to an SEC school, that’s where they met. So that was always my dream, to get there and to play at an SEC school, and so I just wanted to do whatever I could to get me there. The coaches at South Carolina gave a great first impression. I can tell that coaches Kingston and Lee and others will help me develop, and I think I've started making a relationship with those coaches already. The facilities at the school, and the opportunities from their business college meant that is was the obvious choice athletically and academically.
Q: How did Coach Windish help you develop?
A: I feel like having him come in last year with all of his experience, it helped to push me kind of to be that next level leader that I needed to be. And he helped me show how to be more of a team player, and I really look forward to doing that at South Carolina.
Q: What position do you play?
A: I play second base and also outfield, but really no preference, just wherever I can play and get into the lineup.
Jacob Dilley
Q: How did Coach Windish help you secure this commitment?
A: “You know, putting me on to everything, making everything a lot more serious. Making the game of baseball, all mental and everything. Like him teaching me that you can’t really play the game of baseball and have a bad mentality.”
Q: What are you looking forward to at the college?
A: “The academic life really, just seeing everyone just chilling there in front of like the mall and the dorms and other areas. Just eating and chilling with their friends? Stuff like that, like little small things.”
Q: What made you choose UNCG?
A: “The coaching staff, really, the head coach, great. He’s Christian, loves God. And he really really knows the game of baseball. Plus, he used to be an MLB scouts, so he knows how to get people looked at by them.”
