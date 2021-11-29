WILSON — Playing for the Catawba Valley Youth Soccer Association, Watauga sophomores Samantha Bertrand and Katie Durham added silverware to their collection by winning a state title on the end of an undefeated season.
The travel team, based out of Hickory, went 8-0-1 in its regular season before a tournament run in Wilson ended in triumph earlier this month.
Bertrand and Durham were mainstays in the Pioneers' varsity girls soccer lineup in their freshman seasons.
Durham bagged 11 goals and eight assists — both tied for second on the team — as she was part of a formidable front line duo with fellow freshman Georgia Parker. Bertrand was also a key part of the Pioneers' youth movement, chipping in three goals and being a dynamo in the center of the field.
With a state title under their belt, the CVYSA team will represent North Carolina at the U.S. Youth Soccer Southern Regionals in Murfreesboro, Tenn. in June.
