BOONE — For the second time in 24 hours, the Troy Trojans defeated the Appalachian State women’s basketball team in Boone by at least 20 points. With the 74-52 loss, the Mountaineers now sit at 8-8, losing momentum from a recent winning streak.
The Mountaineers went into the game looking to avenge their loss from the day prior, an 80-60 domination at the hands of the Trojans. Troy was looking to extend their six-game winning streak that catapulted them to the top of the Sun Belt Conference.
Throughout the first quarter, the teams battled as the Mountaineers met every blow with a response of their own. That is until the Trojans began a scoring run that nearly put the game out of reach after only 15 minutes of play.
Over the course of seven-and-a-half minutes of play, the Trojans went on an 18-0 scoring run to jump out to a 28-13 run.
Midway through the second quarter, the glaring difference between turns at the charity stripe shone brightly. When Tyasia Moore sank a pair of free throws, she made the seventh and eighth for the Trojans, while the Mountaineers had attempted three and missed them all.
At the half, the only stats the Mountaineers led in were turnovers, with 10, and personal fouls with 12. Despite attempting more field goals and three-pointers, the Mountaineers were behind the Trojans in both shooting percentages as they trailed 39-24.
While the first half had gotten away from the Mountaineers, the game became more evenly matched in the third quarter, as App State tried to keep pace with Troy’s offense. However, down as much as they were, the Mountaineers did not need to match Troy, but exceed them.
Unfortunately for the Mountaineers, that was when they started to fall away from their opponents. An 11-1 run from the Trojans in the middle of the fourth quarter pushed their lead above 20, seemingly insurmountable for the fading Mountaineers.
As the clock ticked down, the Mountaineers had made only one of their final 11 field goal attempts, and had shot 4-20 from beyond the arc throughout the game.
Now with a .500 record, the Mountaineers will look to get back on track against the Georgia State Panthers — who they have already beaten twice this season — at home on Friday, Feb. 5. Troy will attempt to extend their winning streak against Georgia Southern on the same night.
