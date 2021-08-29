BRISTOL, Tenn. — Sixth grade running star Cali Townsend beat her big sister Sydney Cate Townsend by almost seven seconds on Aug. 28 in the Run for the Hills middle school girls cross country meet, but the dynamic duo finished 1-2, with John Sevier Middle School's Emma Williams crossing the finish line a little more than six seconds later (9:51.3). When combined with Blowing Rock's Janie Beach-Verhey finishing fifth (10:09.2), the Watauga trio led the High Country's finest to a first place team finish.
Other scorers for Watauga middle school girls included Lily Kimbrough (No. 13, 10:50.6), Bailey Collins (No. 17, 10:55.1), Sydney Moretz (No. 38, 11:23.8), and Savannah Moretz (No. 41, 11:35.2).
Watauga had two more runners finish in the top 50 of the 199 athlete field. Sixth grader Noelle Bollman claimed the No. 43 finishing position in 11:37.5, and seventh grader Blair Haines crossed the finished line at No. 45, in 11:46.0.
Fourteen teams were represented in the middle school girls competition.
