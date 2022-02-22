BOONE — If there were any doubts about the Watauga Pioneers' credentials as the top seed in the state playoffs' western bracket, they are surely gone after they dominated Garinger 60-32.
Fresh off a conference title, the Pioneers were given the No. 1 seed in the western half of the NCHSAA 4A girls' basketball tournament, setting them up for the Tuesday, Feb. 22, matchup with the 32nd-seeded Garinger Wildcats (12-12, 6-6).
It was the 13th time a team come to play the Pioneers (23-3, 8-2) in Boone, and it was the 13th time that Watauga kept their home record spotless.
"It's valuable, we don't have to get on a bus after school, we don't have to leave our class early, we're here comfortable with our fans," Barry said. "I think all of those things add up to be inches that are we're happy to take. But, I also think that on this floor — where we practice every day — our shots fall a little better and we just play a little more competently. This is our court and I want it to feel that way."
An undefeated home streak and a large difference in the seeding might have made the matchup look like an easy Watauga win on paper, but Garinger was not to be trifled with. The Wildcats came out of the ultra-competitive Southwestern 4A conference, which features Charlotte Catholic, Providence and Independence — all teams ranked in the 4A West top 20.
"We came in with a lot of respect for this team. You don't want to look too much at records, you don't want to look too much at seeds," Pioneers coach Laura Barry said. "We had a huge home court advantage for us, no doubt, but we knew we had to take care of the ball."
The Pioneers' aim to limit turnovers was made all the more difficult by the Wildcats tough zone defense and full-court press that they implemented early. It made it impossible for any one Pioneer to go up the court on their own, and a bad pass could have quickly turned into a Wildcat bucket.
However, it also opened room for slashing offensive players and could be sliced wide open by a well-run transition attack. The Pioneers had no one better suited for the matchup than sophomore sharpshooter Charlotte Torgerson.
Torgerson terrorized Garinger all night, but it was her early play that set Watauga up for success. Hunting for fouls like she was in a duck blind, Torgerson was sent to the line six times in the first quarter alone and as a result helped Wildcats star Betsy Burnett get into early foul trouble.
At the same time, senior Brelyn Sturgill was also picking up easy trips to the charity stripe. Sturgill and Torgerson combined to go 7-of-10 from the line and helped Watauga jump out to a 13-6 first quarter lead.
"We talked about it tonight, just knowing this was going to be a chaotic game — a lot of up and down," Barry said. "We talked about playing off two feet and getting to the foul line and I thought we did it early, so I'm really proud of that. This is a physical game because it's a Charlotte team and because it's the playoffs."
Torgerson would save her best for the third quarter though. After Watauga went into the second half up 28-12, the sophomore started launching threes and made all three of them. With 11 points in the third quarter, she outscored the Wildcats on her own and nearly matched their entire output from the first half.
In the game, Torgerson went 5-of-10 from the field — including hitting at a 66% clip from beyond the arc — and sank 8-of-10 free throw attempts for a game-high 22 points. Only two of her her points came in the fourth quarter.
Barry said a big part of Torgerson's production came from a shift to a more free style of offense — as opposed to an overabundance of set up plays.
"We talked a lot about pace and she loves playing the pace, you see her playing on the floor and in transition and it's like, that's what she does," Barry said of the sophomore. Barry added that a part of Garinger's zone scheme was to try and limit the Pioneers' freshman phenom Kate Sears, which gave Torgerson more space and one-on-one chances.
"Charlotte was aggressive and then she continued in the second half just shooting the ball ridiculously. She took shots that she doesn't usually take, so I could tell she was feeling it."
Torgerson's final three beat the buzzer to end the third quarter and made it a 47-20 Pioneers lead. While an entire quarter had yet to be played, it was basically a dagger.
The Wildcats pushed the pace in the fourth to produce 12 points — their most for any quarter in the game — but the scoreboard's gulf was too much to overcome as the Pioneers rested their starters late and road out a comfortable win.
Elsewhere, the Pioneers' opponent for the second round was set. Pfafftown's Reagan Raiders (21-4, 12-2) topped Cuthbertson 44-41 on the road to set up a showdown with the Pioneers on Thursday, Feb. 24. With Reagan being the No. 17 seed, the Pioneers will host their second playoff game and aim to take their unbeaten home streak to 14.
