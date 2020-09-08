BOONE — Former Appalachian State safety Doug Middleton was cut by the Tennessee Titans. The move was announced on Sept. 8 by the team.
Middleton signed with the team on Sept. 2 after being released by the Jacksonville Jaguars Aug. 8.
Tae Hayes, another former Appalachian State defensive back, was signed to the Miami Dolphins’ practice squad Sept. 6, one day after the team released him.
Hayes signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars out of college and played for the Jaguars in 2019, on the teams’ practice squad. He was promoted to the active roster to replace receiver Marquise Lee, but was waived by the Jaguars on Dec. 12, 2019.
There are several other former Appalachian State players who are in the NFL this season.
Ronald Blair, defensive end, San Francisco 49ers: Re-signed contract with 49ers, but was put on Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list July 28 after tearing ACL in 2019.
Akeem Davis-Gaither, linebacker, Cincinnati Bengals: Drafted by the Bengals in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft.
Darrynton Evans, running back, Tennessee Titans: Drafted by the Titans in third round of the 2020 NFL Draft.
Colby Gossett, guard, Cleveland Browns: Opted out of the 2020 season because of the COVID-19 virus on Aug. 5. Gossett signed with the Browns in 2019.
Daniel Kilgore, guard, Kansas City Chiefs: Signed with the Chiefs on Aug. 27, 2020. He started his NFL career with the San Francisco 49ers after being drafted in the fifth round of the 2011 draft, before being traded to the Miami Dolphins in 2018. He was put on injured reserve for a torn biceps muscle with the Dolphins, who declined to option his contract, which made him a free agent.
Kendall Lamm, offensive tackle, Cleveland Browns: Signed a free agent deal with the Browns in 2019. He was originally signed as an undrafted free agent by the Houston Texans in 2015.
Sam Martin, punter, Denver Broncos: Signed free agent contract with Denver Broncos in 2020. He was originally drafted by the Detroit Lions in the fifth round of the 2013 draft.
Josh Thomas, safety, Buffalo Bills: Member of the Bills’ practice squad. Was an undrafted free agent signed by the Bills in 2020.
