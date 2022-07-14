BOONE — For the first time in franchise history, Appalachian FC has won a playoff game after a 4-1 home rout of Apotheos FC on Wednesday.
With the Southeastern Conference top-seeded AFC backed by a large crowd, the playoff atmosphere was alive and well on July 13 at the Ted Mackorell Soccer Complex. However, the fourth-seeded Locomotives were not an easy opponent for the Black and Gold.
The match was the third meeting between the two this season, with Apotheos handing AFC their only loss when they met in Boone back in May.
"We approached it with massive seriousness. They're the only team that's beaten us and they're not going to come in here and lie down," AFC manager Dale Parker said.
That seriousness came in the form of a blistering attack that was sending threats down the Locomotives' throats all night. Apotheos has, in the past, played a counter-attacking style, but their bend but don't break mentality was put to the test from the start.
After only 19 minutes, the back line finally broke down and Jeremiah Luoma and Kevin de Lang found themselves face-to-face with the Apotheos keeper with the ball. De Lang slotted it home for the 1-0 early lead.
After the score stood through the rest of the first half, the second half opened with a double-salvo from the home team.
Dennis Bates, also assisted by Luoma, and London Williams fired Appalachian to a 3-0 lead within 10 minutes of the start of the second half.
"We scored eight goals in our previous two games, so I felt we could outscore them. I wasn't really worried about their defensive record," Parker said. "At this point in the season, the way we're attacking, I feel like we can score so the objective was to go out there and hunt them down."
Apotheos had a mountain to climb if they wanted to pull the game back to their side, but showed they were willing to work for it when their counter game finally paid off.
Apotheos caught the Black and Gold half-asleep in the 66th for their first goal of the game and were now down by two. It was only a matter of time before Appalachian would put the final nail in Apotheos' coffin.
Kevin Arguello and Camden Holbrook were brought on in the second half, and the super subs linked up for the final dagger in the 87th minute. Holbrook's volley goal made it 4-1 and the App FC win was all but set.
Across the league, a 71st minute score from Dashun McDonald sent North Alabama SC through to the final over Georgia Revolution FC in their playoff game, meaning NASC will head to Boone to play the conference final on Saturday, July 16.
Parker said that while the turnaround ahead of the final is short, his side felt confident about playing anyone.
"It's a one-off game. It's a cup final, anything can happen," Parker said. "If we play our game to the level that we go for, I'm confident."
The final will be the third match between NASC and Appalachian. While Parker noted that playoff soccer is a different beast from the regular season, AFC already has one win at home against North Alabama, while the Decatur side only salvaged a draw when they met in Alabama.
