COLUMBIA, S.C. — Prior to 2007 and Appalachian State football’s historic upset win at Michigan, there was one upset that the Mountaineers saw as the biggest in school history.
Nov. 8, 1975: Appalachian State 39, South Carolina 34.
“The Apps, behind a stunning offensive performance, dumped the University of South Carolina 39-34 before 47,489 fans and took home a 7-2 record on the campaign,” a Nov. 10, 1975, article in the Watauga Democrat stated.
Under a photo of then-head coach Jim Brakefield and quarterback Robbie Price on the front page of the Nov. 10, 1975, edition of the Watauga Democrat, the caption called the win “one of ASU’s greatest football victories ever.”
The win came in the Mountaineers’ fifth season since moving from the NAIA to NCAA Division I in 1971 (joining the Southern Conference in 1972) and was ASU’s most successful in the decade. ASU picked up wins at Wake Forest and then-Southern Conference rival East Carolina and had just defeated The Citadel 22-17 in Charleston the week before playing South Carolina.
In 1975, the Gamecocks’ football program was a Division I independent, playing teams from the ACC, SEC and other conferences. South Carolina had been ranked in the AP Top 25 in late October 1975 before consecutive losses to LSU and N.C. State.
“They have top personnel and we know we will have to play outstanding football to beat them,” Brakefield said in the Nov. 6, 1975, edition of the Watauga Democrat. “They have been on the road for three weeks and they like to play at Williams-Brice Stadium. They’ll be tough.”
The game was also the fourth in a span of six years between the two teams from 1972 to 1977. The year prior, in 1974, ASU came close to the upset in a 21-18 defeat.
On Nov. 8, ASU went into the game 7-2 overall, while South Carolina was 5-3.
An early Mountaineers lead, 24-14 at the half, turned into a 34-30 Gamecocks lead late in the third quarter. However, ASU then went on a long drive, scoring with 3:29 left to retake the lead.
“The Apps took over at the (ASU) 15-yard line,” the game story says. “Twelve plays later they had the lead when Price hit a diving Donnie Holt with a 16-yard touchdown pass.”
Following an interception by linebacker Mike Station, Gary Davis booted a 35-yard field goal with 25 seconds left to make the advantage 39-34 and held on for the shocking victory.
“Price put on an offensive show before 47,489 fans on hand at Williams-Brice Stadium, who saw seven scoring drives over 70 yards, four of which went longer than 80 yards in a 39-34 triumph over South Carolina,” the ASU football media guide said of the game.
The monumental win is ASU’s only one versus the Gamecocks, as the series stands 8-1 in South Carolina’s favor. The last game between the two sides was played in 1988, a 35-9 win by the Gamecocks.
The thrill of victory didn’t even last a week, as the Mountaineers suffered their own upset the next week in Cullowhee as the 3-7 Western Carolina Catamounts stunned ASU 20-11 to win what was then a growing rivalry.
ASU finished the 1975 season 8-3 after defeating Davidson in the season finale. South Carolina rebounded to defeat Wake Forest and Clemson in the following weeks, earning a Tangerine Bowl bid, but fell to Miami of Ohio to finish the season 7-5.
