BOONE — It was a busy week for Watauga tennis, who traveled to South Caldwell on Tuesday, March 8, before heading to Alexander Central two days later. Despite the travel time, the Pioneers prevailed in both trips to start the season 3-0.
Against South Caldwell, the match was under the constant threat of rain. Top seeds Cameron Artus and Asher Meams went toe-to-toe before the rain resulted in a draw.
Spartans No. 2 Spencer Richard took three sets to get one over on Watauga’s Steele Neely before Watauga swept the rest of singles play. Marcus Muse and Cristian Hamilton picked up a win in doubles before the rain came in and ended the contest.
Down in Taylorsville, Alexander Central could do nothing to stop Watauga as the Pioneers won all six doubles matches and all three doubles.
Artus was the only singles player to pull off a clean sweep, topping Brodie King 6-0, 6-0.
Neely won 6-6, 6-1 against Jose Castaneda; Cody Talton and Andrew Hill each won their matches 6-1, 6-0; Bryant Carrol won out against Will Teague in a tightly fought 6-1, 6-4 match; and Sullivan Trexler notched a win against Eli Kerly 6-1, 6-2.
Artus and Carrol beat King and Castaneda 8-1 in the biggest win of doubles play. The duos of Neely-Talton and Muse-Hamilton each won their matches 8-3.
Returning from their road trip, the Pioneers will see three straight home stands, beginning with a Tuesday, March 15, matchup with Hibriten before hosting Freedom on March 17 and Elkin on March 21.
