BOONE — After hosting Alexander Central and going on the road to Hibriten, the Watauga boys' tennis team remains undefeated and stretched their lead against the rest of the conference.
The Cougars came to town on Tuesday, March 29, and managed to get a single win out of the 8-1 Watauga domination. The Pioneers were still without top seed Cameron Artus, who was recovering from a nagging injury.
Steele Neely, playing No. 1 in Artus' place, topped Bodie King, while Marcus Muse beat Jose Castaneda in the second slot.
Cody Talton put in a clean 6-0, 6-0 sweep of Carson Davis, but Bryant Carroll had more trouble with Samuel Law in a 6-2, 6-3 back-and-forth. Rounding out the match were Andre Hill and Sullivan Trexler, each picking up wins that gave the Pioneers a clean sweep in singles play and secured the day's win.
In doubles, the Cougars picked up a win from Castaneda and Davis, but the Watauga duos of Carroll/Talton and Stryker Ward/Hill made sure to keep the score lopsided with their own wins.
Two days later, the Pioneers headed to Hibriten, facing the No 2 team in the conference.
The Panthers gave the Pioneers a run for their money with the match ending 6-3 — tied for the closest result of the season so far.
Artus made his return to defeat Nathaniel Wright 6-2, 6-4, while Neely survived a 6-4 set with Evan Van Horne to win in two.
Muse could not handle Jacob Norwood, with the Hibriten senior getting the Panthers' lone singles win 6-1, 6-0.
Carroll, Hill and Cristian Hamilton each picked up wins to give Watauga a near wash in the singles play.
While Watauga had secured the result heading into doubles, the Panthers pulled two matches back to help their side of the scoreline. Wright/Norwood pulled out the win after an epic 9-8 (7-4) matchup with Artus and Neely.
Van Horne and Ben Waechter topped Muse and Hamilton 8-6, but Carroll/Trexler avoided the doubles sweep by topping Logan Clark and Ridge Hendrick 9-8 (7-2).
The Pioneers will be tasked with closing out their regular season in a single week, beginning at Freedom on Tuesday, April 5. Watauga will host Ashe County on April 7 before finishing the season on the road at Hickory the following day.
