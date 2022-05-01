BOONE — Despite being the higher seed, the Watauga Pioneers tennis team had one of the toughest matchups possible when they lost 9-0 to Grimsley in the first round of the dual team playoffs on Wednesday, April 27.
Set as the No. 4 seed, the Pioneers (12-2) hosted the 13th-ranked Whirlies (12-4), who were not really a No. 13 seed. The Greensboro side play in the Metro 4A Conference — a shark tank that includes Page and the Guilford schools.
The Whirlies' squad was full of quality depth and and a high level of play, evidenced by their top seed Carl Gedlitschka — the 2021 North Carolina singles state champion. Gedlitschka swept Watauga No. 1 Cameron Artus 6-0, 6-0 in the most lopsided result of the day.
Steele Neely lost 6-2, 6-3 to Hudson Spencer in the second slot, while Grimsley senior Zack Davis topped Marcus Muse 6-0, 6-1 in the third.
Whirlies senior Alex Wells made quick work of Watauga freshman Cody Talton 6-1, 6-1 and Bryant Carroll fell off in the second set of his 6-4, 6-2 loss to Evan Martin. Six seed sophomore Andrew Hill gave the Pioneers their best showing, but still lost 6-4, 7-6 to Grimsley's Camden Harrison.
Having already lost the match before singles play could even end, the two teams still played three doubles matches. With regional competition beginning only two days after the playoff matchup, the doubles play served as good experience for the two Pioneers doubles pairs going to regionals.
After showing dominance in singles play, Grimsley rolled through doubles with similar efficiency. Gedlitschka and Wells topped Artus and Neely 8-2 in what turned out to be the most competitive of the three matches.
Spencer and Davis took on Talton and Carroll, while Martin and Harrison played Muse and Crisitian Hamilton in what both resulted in 8-1 Grimsley wins.
