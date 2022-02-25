BROWNS SUMMIT — After a stellar career on the pitch for the Watauga Pioneers, the North Carolina Coaches' Association selected Matt Taubman to play in the 2022 East-West All-Star soccer game.
The game, set for July 12 at Macpherson Stadium in Browns Summit, features 32 players from around the state who have completed their senior seasons. Taubman, set to join the West roster, will be coached by a familiar face in Hibriten's Jim Blanton.
The defender was ever-present for the Pioneers in 2021, serving as the rock at the heart of a backline that limited opponents to 22 goals in 23 games. Taubman helped the Pioneers finish with a 12-7-4 record, 9-1 in the conference.
Taubman — who captained the Pioneers in his senior season — is coming off a year where he was named all-conference and the 3A/4A Northwestern Conference Co-Player of the Year. The defender will play for Oberlin College after signing his letter of intent in a ceremony on Jan. 27.
